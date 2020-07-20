Virginia Department of Corrections celebrates Probation and Parole Officers’ Week

Pretrial, Probation and Parole Officers’ Week was first observed in Colorado in 1999, after the American Probation and Parole Association lobbied for each state to make a week dedicated to the nearly 100,000 men and women who spend their days working to keep both communities and individuals safer while transitioning back into society after completing prison sentences. Since 1999, all 50 states have declared their own Pretrial, Probation and Parole Officers’ Week for observance and celebration.
Governor Ralph Northam declared the week of July 15-21, 2018 as the first Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week in Virginia. This year, that week falls on July 19-25. The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) will be celebrating its probation and parole officers during this time for the critical role they play in promoting public safety in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
As stated in the Virginia Department of Corrections’ release, “This year, COVID-19 has created numerous challenges to post-release monitoring and the providing of services for citizens on supervision. Virginia’s probation and parole officers have risen above the challenges and developed new and effective practices to supervise clients through the use of technology, collaborations with community partners, and when necessary, safely in person.”
The Virginia Department of Corrections’ Director Harold Clarke said, “Our probation and parole officers met the pandemic full force, adjusting and working creatively to supervise and monitor our returning citizens. Their commitment has promoted the safety of citizens across the Commonwealth and undoubtedly helped to save lives.”
The Commonwealth has received the lowest recidivism—the relapse of criminal conduct — rate in the country for the fourth year in a row. This achievement has been made possible by the work that local law enforcement, local jails, and court systems put into their community. The VADOC employs about 678 probation and parole officers and 179 senior officers who in turn supervise more than 68,500 offenders in 43 state probation and parole districts throughout the Virginia Commonwealth.
More information on the VADOC can be found at www.vadoc.virginia.gov.
