The deadline for high school seniors to apply for the annual Delegate Tommy Wright Legislative Scholarship has been extended to April 20, according to Delegate Wright’s Office.
The previous deadline had been March 28. However, because of school closings, we felt it might be more challenging for students to obtain some of the required paperwork.
This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the scholarship being offered. This is a $250 one-year scholarship for graduating seniors who live in the 61st Legislative District and attend one of the eight high schools in the district.
If you are unable to obtain an application for the scholarship from your school, please feel free to contact our office at 434.696.3061 or DelTWright@house.virginia.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.