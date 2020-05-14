The Virginia Department of Health’s website now reports 146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County. Three new deaths were reported Wednesday, making 13 deaths in the county.
The VDH’s website reports that there has been a new outbreak of the virus recorded at another long-term living facility, making it the third long-term living facility in the Southside Health District to have confirmed an outbreak. More information regarding the outbreak at Chase City Health and Rehab will be provided as the story develops.
The VDH’s website shows that there have been 100 outbreak related cases of the virus in the Southside Health District which consists of Brunswick, Halifax, and Mecklenburg counties. There have also been 54 confirmed cases of the virus reported in healthcare workers. At this time, the morning of May 14, there have been a total of 146 cases, 23 hospitalizations, and 13 deaths reported in Mecklenburg County.
As a whole, Virginia has reported 27,813 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3,592 hospitalizations due to the virus and 955 deaths. There have been 283 reported outbreaks in the state, 164 of which have occurred in long-term living facilities. 3,832 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed to be directly related to outbreaks in the long-term living facilities, as well as 558 deaths. 2,010 healthcare workers have also tested positive for the virus in the state of Virginia.
The order to close non-essential businesses has been extended to Thursday, May 14, meaning that businesses will be allowed to open back up on Friday, May 15. With that change, citizens are reminded to still remain vigilant, else we will see a resurgence of cases. Health professionals still advise practicing social distancing as well as wearing a mask and other personal protective equipment. As Governor Northam stated in the press conference on Monday, May 4, “The virus is still here. It has not gone away and will not go away until there is a vaccine.” Additionally, hospitals will be opening back up for elective surgeries soon.
Southside Health District Director Dr. Spillman states, “We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our region. This is a reminder that we need to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing if we do have to go out for necessary supplies. It is our duty to do all we can to protect ourselves and our community and slow the spread of this virus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.