COVID-19 Update: Two new deaths in Mecklenburg County

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports that Mecklenburg County is up to 240 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is a 16 person increase from the 224 cases that were recorded as of June 9. Two new deaths have been reported and linked to COVID-19; that brings the total to 26 deaths in Mecklenburg County. Additionally, there have been 30 hospitalizations in the county due to the virus.
Brunswick County reports 102 cases—more than 60 cases since the last update on June 9—with 15 hospitalizations and only one death. Halifax County has only seen an increase of 17 cases since the last update, leaving them at 50 confirmed cases with three hospitalizations and one death. The Southside Health District altogether has confirmed 392 cases of the virus.
There have been 6 confirmed outbreaks of in the Southside Health District, the same number as was reported earlier this month. Half of the outbreaks reported have taken place at a Long Term Care Facility; two outbreaks were reported at Correctional Facilities, and one was reported at an unnamed Healthcare Setting. 74 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus in relation to outbreaks in the district, as well as 192 individuals.
Virginia as a whole has accrued 62,189 positive cases, 6,164 hospitalizations, and 1,740 deaths due to Coronavirus.
Virginia will be moving into Phase 3 on July 1. Phase 3 encourages individuals to continue with ‘safer at home’ practices whenever possible, including teleworking. Businesses will still need to adhere to social distancing practices for customers, and Governor Northam has encouraged that everyone stick with wearing facial coverings while in public.
Social gathering maximums will be increasing from 50 people to 250 people, and non-essential businesses such as restaurants will not have a cap anymore. Outdoor venues with be able to open at 50% capacity with a cap of 1,000 people, and gyms will be allowed to open at 75% capacity. In preparation for warmer temperatures, swimming pools will be allowed to offer 75% capacity as well while adhering to physical distancing guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.