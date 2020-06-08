Although The Mecklenburg County Public Libraries remain closed at this time, we will be offering curbside pickup. Items can be placed on hold through the online catalog (www.mecklib.org) or by calling your branch.
- Boydton Public Library 434-738-6580
- Burnett Library and Learning Center 434-374- 8692
- Butler Memorial Library 434-372-4286
- R.T. Arnold library 434-447-8162
Once the hold is placed, you will be notified by phone that your items are ready to be picked up. Check with your branch for designated pickup hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.