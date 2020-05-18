Tomorrow, May 19 is Election Day, and polling places will be open from 6:00a.m. to 7:00p.m. Polling places in Mecklenburg County are as follows:
District 1
- 101- Palmer Springs Vol. Fire Department at 1697 Palmer Springs Rd, Boydton, VA 23917
- 102- Antioch Church at 652 Antioch Church Road, Clarksville, VA 23927
- 103- Clarksville Elementary School at 1696 Noblin Farm Road, Clarksville, VA 23927. Voting will be in the cafeteria.
District 2
- 201- The old School-Board Building by Boydton Elementary at 120 Madison Street, Boydton, VA 23917
- 202- Bluestone Senior High School at 6825 Skipwith Road, Skipwith, VA 23968
- 203- Butler Memorial Library at 515 N. Marshall Street, Chase City, VA 23924. The voting location is on the left hand side of the library, in the conference room. Plenty of parking is located at the back of the library.
District 3
- 301- The Lake Gaston Vol. Fire Department at 7609 Highway Nine-O-Three, Bracey, VA 23919
- 302- The Lacrosse Vol. Fire Department at 100 Carolina Street, LaCrosse, VA 23950
District 4
- 401- The American Legion Hall at 110 E. Danville Street, South Hill, VA 23970. If you normally vote at the R.T. Arnold Library for general and special elections, you will vote at the American Legion Hall in May for Town elections.
- 402- Park View Middle School at 365 Dockery Road, South Hill, VA 23970. The polling location is the library. You take a left after you enter to front door.
District 5
- 501- The American Legion Hall at 213 Brook Ave., South Hill, VA 23970
District 6
- 601- The United Country Club at 24 West Cross Road, Baskerville, VA 23915
- 602- The Buckhorn Vol. Fire Department at 5972 Union Level Road, South Hill, VA 23970
- 603- The Trinity United Methodist Church at 1072 Trinity Church Road, South Hill, VA 23970
- 604- The Lake Gaston Vol. Fire Department at 7609 Highway Nine-O-Three, Bracey, VA 23919
District 7
- 701- The Chase City Vol. Fire Department at 213 East Second Street, Chase City, VA 23924
- 702- Crowder’s Driving Improvement School at 13695 Highway Forty Seven, Chase City, VA 23924
District 8
- 801- VFW Hall off Highway 15 at 7488 Highway 15, Clarksville, VA 23927
- 802- Gators General Supply Store at 21860 Highway Forty Nine, Skipwith, VA 23968
- 803- Chase City Elementary School at 5450 Highway Forty Seven, Chase City, VA 23924
District 9
- 901- Family Foods Store in Nelson at 1846 Highway Forty Nine, Nelson, VA 24580
- 902- Cherry Hill Fellowship Hall at 2318 Highway Fifty Eight, Buffalo Junction, VA 24529
- 903- The Clarksville Community Center at 103 Woodland Drive, Clarksville, VA 23927
All information comes directly from the Mecklenburg County Elections website at mecklenburgelections.com.
