VADOC Holds Flu Shot Campaign

In an effort to encourage inmates in the Virginia prison system to get their flu shots this year in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, the Virginia Department of Corrections is offering incentives.
Offenders who get their influenza shots between October and December will receive a care package filled with commissary items, including snacks and other goodies.
“This campaign is a priority for us. We join national health experts in encouraging everyone to get their flu shots,” said VADOC Director Harold Clarke. “This effort is especially important this year, as we battle the combined effects of a traditional flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Virginia’s state incarceration numbers have decreased to about 26,750 during the pandemic. Medical professionals warn that flu is a serious, sometimes life-threatening illness. This year, flu shots are especially important because both the flu and COVID-19 affect the lungs.
The VADOC also offers free flu shot clinics for staff.
