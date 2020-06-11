Local law enforcement leaders have recently made statements showing support for planned peaceful protesting in the county to remember George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, and fight against police brutality.
Plans have been set for protesting in Chase City for Saturday, June 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pavillion.
Chase City Police Chief, Jay Jordan, took to social media to share his thoughts on the “senseless murder” of George Floyd. “[Former Minnesota Police Officer Devin] Chauvin's actions were unnecessary and unwarranted. During this critical time in the United States, I am asking for peace and transparency with all law enforcement agencies and the public. I encourage all civic leaders, ministers, government leaders, citizens, and police to discuss methods and policies that can be put into place to prevent any further acts of unnecessary violence at the hands of a law enforcement officer. I also feel that more cultural diversity training, community policing, other forms of training, and police officer selection during the hiring process is essential to move forward. It is our goal at the Chase City Police Department to treat all citizens in a courteous and professional manner as we want to be treated ourselves as human beings. After working for 36 years as a police officer I am truly saddened by the recent events involving police officers in our nation. In closing, now more than ever, we are in a time where we need to pray for our town, our county, and our country, especially during the critical times at present when our entire world is dealing with COVID-19.” said Jordan.
A South Hill protest scheduled for Saturday June 6, was postponed just a few days before. One protest organizer stated that he had been working with the Town of South Hill to make the event as “strong and as impactful as possible.” The South Hill Town Council, on Monday night, approved a march set to take place on Saturday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m.
South Hill Police Chief Stuart Bowen released a video on Tuesday, June 2 on the department’s Facebook page regarding the calls of concern that have been coming in to the station about possible protesting in the area. “We do have extra police officers out. We have officers on stand by if anything were to happen. We absolutely want to protect anybody’s rights that wants to peacefully protest but we don’t want anybody who wants to do damage, hurt people, or inflict damage on other people’s property.” On Wednesday, June 3 Bowen posted a video sharing his thoughts on what is occurring around the country and how a meeting with two young, local men about the current state of the nation. Bowen admitted that he had been struggling with what to say on the subject or whether he should say anything at all, until one of the young men made a statement that really “stuck with him.” Bowen says, “What he said to me was ‘Your silence says a lot.’ That really rang true to me. I struggled with this because the actions that we saw there do not show what I know to be law enforcement.We don’t train to do that. Our job is to protect life. To serve citizens regardless of color or economic background. The service that you get from us show be good service and positive service and that’s not what we saw [in the George Floyd death].” He continued, “What we’re seeing in the aftermath is a lot of frustration and I get it but destroying people’s property and destroying people’s livelihood is not the way to go about creating change. The young men that I spoke with yesterday were very inspirational to me because they want to be change makers, they want to make a difference in our community, in our state, in our country, and it was very inspirational to see them coming forward and wanting to start a conversation and I think that they will continue to move that conversation forward in the near future.”
As of Monday, June 8, there are no planned protests in the town of Clarksville. The Clarksville Police Department posted a statement on the agency’s Facebook page showing support for the family of Mr. George Floyd calling it a “senseless act.” The statement read, “We at the Clarksville Police Department are saddened and angry with the police officers actions on May 25, 2020. The death of George Floyd was a senseless act that should never have occurred. We here at the Clarksville Police Department send our condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Mr Floyd. We serve the entire community with the respect you deserve. We’re always here for our community day and night. We would like everyone to say a prayer for our nation and for our community.”
