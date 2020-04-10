In response to COVID-19 and to assist college students trying to keep their educational plans on track, Southside Virginia Community College is offering a robust on-line menu of classes this summer. Summer registration is underway.
According to Dr. Keith Harkins, Interim VP of Academic Affairs, “We are excited about our Summer schedule, and our faculty and staff stand ready to assist students in every way. Our schedule is designed to provide opportunities for college students to stay engaged and on-track with their graduation plans. Students who are attending four-year universities should consider our value proposition...SVCC classes can be taken for the reasonable cost of only $156.50 per credit hour.”
Summer classes begin on May 18. To see the complete class schedule go to southside.edu. For assistance, call 434-736 2022.
