The deadline for students to apply for the annual Southside Opportunity Fund scholarships has been extended to April 10, according to Southside Electric Cooperative.
The previous deadline had been March 27. However, because of varying school schedules, students now have two more weeks to apply. High school and home-school seniors who receive electricity at their homes from Southside Electric Cooperative are eligible to apply for the $1,000 scholarships. Winners will be announced this spring.
To be eligible, the applicant’s primary residence must receive its electric power from the Cooperative, the applicant must receive a high school diploma or GED by the fall of 2020 and the applicant must be entering his or her first semester of college or trade/technical school in the fall of 2020.
A combination of weighted criteria is used in the selection process: 45% financial need, 45% academic achievement and 10% personal statement. Scholarships must be used for tuition, student fees, lodging or textbooks.
For more information and to apply for a scholarship, visit www.sof.coop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.