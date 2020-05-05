Virginia State Police, Chase City Fire Department, Chase City Rescue Squad and Virginia Department of Transportation responded to call of a wreck on East Orgainsville Road at 4:28p.m. Units found the vehicle, a red van had struck the rail of the bridge and was suspended over the edge. After units had stabilized the vehicle, the occupant was safely removed from wreckage. Units report that the occupant was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. At the moment, East Orgainsville Road is closed.
