The Chase City Volunteer Fire Department held their yearly awards dinner on Saturday night, December 14, at the Estes Center in Chase City. The banquet is held each year to highlight the achievements, hard work and selfless dedication that these volunteers give to their community throughout the year.
This years guest speaker was Walt Bailey, Chief of the Phenix Volunteer Fire Department. Bailey is also a retired career firefighter in Lynchburg, and currently serves as Chairman of the Virginia Fire Services Board. Bailey spoke about his passion for maintaining the volunteer side of the fire service. The volunteer numbers throughout the country have gone down drastically in the last decade. Bailey went on to say that people know that if a volunteer fire department shows up at your house, that they are there for the right reasons. They selflessly give their time to help others with no compensation. The volunteer fire service also helps save the states and country billions of dollars every year. Chief Bailey went on to say that the Virginia Fire Service spends 1.5 billion hours each year training. The fire service is 70% volunteer, and Bailey said that shows the amount of time spent away from home, on their own time, that volunteer fireman spend training to make sure they are prepared to do the job right. Bailey referenced a saying that he heard in the past from a volunteer fire chief that volunteers built the arc, and people were paid to build the titanic.
Bailey stated how passionate he is about the volunteer fire service, and how he works every day to ensure that it does not go away. The load for volunteers continues to grow, with participation going down, which doesn’t look good for the future unless they do something. Bailey also spoke about the importance of family, and not forgetting them when volunteering. Most of the volunteer firemen have full time jobs, and when you combine the hours on calls, training and meetings the hours can add up, so Bailey wanted to remind everyone to make sure to spend time with family.
Chief Bailey also recognized Emily Finchum who was invited to the banquet by Chase City Fire Department. Emily started #postivepatrol several years ago after experiencing bullying in school. A school resource officer helped her during the situation and ever since she has dedicated her time sending positive notes to police, fire, rescue and dispatch personnel not only throughout the state but throughout the country. To date, Emily with the help of her mother, has been able to send notes to departments in 30 states with over 204,550 total notes.
Chase City Fire Chief Charles Magann spoke to his department, their families and guests and recognized “some of the best fireman in that state and probably the nation.” He wanted to reiterate to his firemen that every one of them plays a vital role in the department. Everyone is a contributor no matter how big or small their role is. Chief Magann said they had a good year with no injuries and no major incidents. He said that no matter the situation, his department always got the job done. Chief Magann concluded by thanking his wife Deborah for her support.
There were several awards presented to the Chase City firemen for their dedication and service throughout the year. The first award was not for a fireman, but to Mac Bailey for his generous donation to the fire department. The recognition was for his support and monetary donation to the department. The next award was presented by C.W. Carter to a non member for their support throughout the years. This was an honorary fire tag that was presented to from News Progress and local reporter, Dallas Weston for his continued support throughout the years.
The members with the most calls responded to throughout the year were given certificates. Those members receiving certificates were Evan Stembridge, Nick Anderson, Brad Hightower, Dale McGee, Marty Lewis, Josh Whitten, Jacob Whitten, Barry Morgan and Charles Magann. Service pins were also presented to members for their years of service. Those presented service pins were Ryan Tuck for 5 years service, Cameron Hatcher and Josh Whitten for 10 years, Jonathan Ligon 15 years, and Jason Mull for 35 years.
The Chase City Auxiliary presented the department with a monetary donation to help purchase chairs for fundraising events they hold. Barry Morgan was also presented with a gift for his continued help to the auxiliary.
Chief Magann then presented the young firefighter of the year award also named the Colton Osborne Memorial Award to Shyheim Evans. Evans was not in attendance, but Chief Magann praised Evans dedication to the department. Chief Magann said that there have only been two time that he has ever heard Evans say no, they were when he asked Evans “Do you need help?” and “Do you need me to relieve you?” The Joe Brewer Award was awarded to Dale Mcgee.
Tina Wood, Executive Director of the Chase City Chamber of Commerce, presented the Hunter E. Gurley Award to Chief Charles Magann. After accepting the award, Chief Magann thanked his department and officers. He said that the award belongs to every member, especially his officers. Earlier in the year Magann suffered some health issues and he praised his department, and community for the way that they helped him and his family out during that time. Magann also thanked Mark Claiborne who was his sponsor when he joined the department in 1988. Chief Magann said that Claiborne was the reason that he is where he is today.
Josh Whitten gave a year in review where he told those in attendance that the department ran 248 calls for the year. He said that it may not seem like a lot, but those calls accounted for 993.65 man hours. Those hours are just spent on the calls they were dispatched to, and do not include training hours, hours spent cleaning and testing equipment, or in meetings making decision for the department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.