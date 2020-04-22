The Mecklenburg County School Board met Monday, April 20 for their regular monthly meeting. Due to the current Executive Orders put in place by Governor Ralph Northam, the meeting was televised on the School Board’s youtube channel and all members in attendance were seated six feet apart.
Congratulations to the following students who participated in the Virginia School Board Associations Southern Spring Art Forum. From South Hill Elementary, Kamden Childs; from Park View Middle School, Kendall Rae Copeland; and From Park View High School, Natasha Clary. Childs and Copeland placed second in the statewide competition.
Superintendent Paul Nichols provided the Board with an update on the 2020-2021 school year budget. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a few impactful changes to the projected budget. “The largest impact is the fact that the 2% raise for teachers has been removed from the budget.” He continued, “The expected state funding for Mecklenburg County was reduced from $27,158,217 to $26,696,680. The primary objects of that reduction are the at-risk programs , which were cut by $178,301. Our preschool initiative that we had expected to be new this year, was cut by $111,789, the 2% increase [to teachers salaries] was cut out of it, and the elsewhere ratio option that we were looking for that moves counsellors down to a ratio of [inaudible] and that was a $76,000 hit for Mecklenburg County Schools.” The changes lowered the Total Projected Revenue from $57,114,610 to $57,023,852.
Nichols stated that it is important to highlight that, as the budget is still being built, administration will still be asking the county to support the STEP increase. They also still have the increase in substitute wages, teachers and bus drivers included, that was overlooked last year. The total increase in funds requested from the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors from the current school year to the next will be $789,106. “I want to clarify again that this is the updated budget as projected by plans that we got just the end of last week from the Governor. This budget has not been voted on by the General Assembly, that will be on the 22nd.” The budget could see more changes, depending on the decisions made by the General Assembly when they reconvene on Wednesday, April 22.
“The CDC let us know before March 13th that if we began having cases of students with the COVID virus or if we saw a significant decrease in attendance, we would be expected to close schools. By these projections, whether the state is closed by the Governor or not, individual school divisions can expect this to have an impact on the schools for some amount of time and we won’t know until we get there. So from an instructional perspective we have been given orders to prepare our schools, prepare our teachers, prepare our students, to be in a position to do more distance education.” Nichols explained. One of the primary concerns about distance education in a rural community is the lack of internet access in certain areas. Based on geography, 60% of the county does not have access to the internet. The School Board and administrators will have to work out a way to make instructions accessible. The school has not made any changes to the plans concerning the opening of the 2020-2021 school year but has to make plans for the possibility of a closure extension. “Once we have this [plan] in place, there will be no more snow days. If you miss, you have work available to take home and do at home. So it changes the way we do education fairly significantly.” Board Vice Chairman, Dora Garner, raised some questions about how the possibility of distance education would proceed next year with so many students having limited to no access to the internet. Mr. Nichols explained that options are still being explored and teachers are doing what they can to reach out to students at least twice a week with recommendations of ways that they can continue to be engaged.
Board Chairman Gavin Honeycutt asked Mrs. Hatcher, with the thought of moving forward with virtual learning, maybe at the beginning of next school year, whether learning tools such as iPads, Chromebooks, etc., will be issued to every student in the building. She responded, “We are getting really close. We are not completely one to one where they can take the devices home. We have 350 Chromebooks on order right now. They are about forty days out from getting here so I feel like by the time we get to next school year we will have enough devices to send home with the students.”
Mrs. Garner asked about graduation proceedings for seniors and whether a social distancing ceremony would be an option with guests and parents watching on a live feed instead of attending the ceremony. Mr. Nichols answered, “We have made a considerable effort on social media and letters have been sent out and so forth saying that we are going to do everything possible to have a graduation ceremony as well as promotion ceremonies for fifth graders moving into middle school and eighth graders moving into high school because that’s always been a big deal.” He continued, “Now that would mean we would not be able to do it on Saturday morning with Bluestone being in the early morning and Park View later in the morning. It would probably have to be on separate dates. We won’t be able to plan that until such a time that we have a notice from the Governor [regarding graduation guidelines].
Many issues for the next school year depend on how the state proceeds in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Orders and procedures are constantly changing and being reevaluated. To watch the full video of the April School Board meeting visit the MCPSboard Youtube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.