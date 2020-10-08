Mecklenburg County Public Schools announced the picks for Septembers Super Staff Members at the beginning of this month. Super Staff members are staff that MCPS is proud to recognize for the contributions they make to their respective schools and the division itself.
The MCPS Facebook page will be shining the spotlight on each staff member throughout the month. Some of the schools have already posted the spotlight of their Super Staff Member picks.
Congratulations to the following:
Chase City Elementary- Cathy Halbert
Chase City Elementary School recognized Mrs. Cathy Halbert as its Super Staff member for the month of September. “Since returning to school, Mrs. Halbert has immersed herself in learning all of the new learning platforms to help her better serve her students. Mrs. Halbert works with general education counterparts to modify notes and assignments and she researches instructional strategies to integrate into instructional delivery.” Mrs. Halbert has been working diligently to maintain open lines of communication with her parents. She has also prepared resources for students to ease their transition to virtual learning. Clarksville Elementary- Brandy Brown
Clarksville Elementary School congratulated Brandy Brown as their September Super Staff Member. Mrs. Brown is a Kindergarten paraprofessional who is very optimistic and works with a smile everyday. She has worked hard to help teachers, face-to-face students and virtual students. “She always finds the light in a dark situation and makes it better. She is great with all kids and always knows just what to say to them. Recently she eagerly jumped in to PALS test face to face and virtual students.” Mrs. Brown is one that always goes above and beyond to show her students how much she loves them; she truly cares for everyone at Clarksville Elementary School.
LaCrosse Elementary- Shannon Willis
LaCrosse Elementary offered congratulations to Shannon Willis; a spotlight for Shannon has not yet been posted.
South Hill Elementary- Bridshett Coleman
South Hill Elementary offered congratulations to Bridshett Coleman; a spotlight featuring Coleman has not yet been posted on social media.
Bluestone Middle- Sherry Woods
Bluestone Middle School congratulated their assistant cafeteria manager, Mrs. Sherry Woods, as their September Super Staff Member. “Mrs. Woods is a truly valuable asset to our Trojan staff. She always has a smile on her face and she always has a positive attitude.” Mrs. Woods works hard to prepare and serve meals to Bluestone’s face-to-face students and staff daily, as well as preparing the school distribution meals for Monday evening. Mrs. Woods rides the school bus to deliver students’ meals along the bus routes. “Mrs. Woods has a vested interest in the well being of each student and staff at BMS. We appreciate and honor her hard work and dedication!”
Bluestone High School- Katherine Johnson
Bluestone High School congratulated Mrs. Katherine Johnson as their Super Staff Member for September. Mrs. Johnson is a veteran teacher at Bluestone High School, having worked for eight years at the school. “She teaches Dual Enrollment History, Western Civilization and Political Science. She is quiet in her mannerisms, but powerful in her teaching ethics. Mrs. Johnson has given faculty workshops on Canvas and various virtual tools used in today’s teaching. She serves as the History Department Chairman, Forensic Sponsor and Co-Chairman of the Morale Committee.” Park View Middle- Jamison Beatty
Park View Middle offered congratulations to Jamison Beatty. A spotlight featuring Jamison has not yet been posted.
Park View High- Calvin Whitfield
Head Custodian Calvin Whitfield was honored by Park View High School for September Super Staff Member. “There are not many people so willing to do their job with a smile on their face like Mr. Whitfield does. Even though many of his assignments involve dirty or heavy assignments, he never shies away. Mr. Whitfield is here before anyone else to ensure that sanitizing and cleaning is done in all buildings before staff arrives. He hustles to answer every call for help and does so with a joyful heart.”
In addition to announcing the September Super Staff Members, Mecklenburg County Public Schools each celebrated National Custodian Appreciation Day with gifts and encouraging words for the staff members that have been working extra hard to keep everybody as safe as possible.
