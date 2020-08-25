Clarksville Chamber cancels Wine Festival

The Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel the Clarksville Wine Festival that was slated to take place this Saturday, August 29. The Chamber of Commerce has issued a statement that they will be offering two options for ticket buyers: either a refund of the ticket or the chance to carry over your ticket to next year’s festival. If you have already received your ticket, the Chamber advises bringing it to their office for the refund or opting to use them next year.
Ticket buyers that bought through PayPal have been sent an email, and the Chamber encourages them to respond. The Chamber ended their statement looking forward to next year’s festival on April 10, 2021.
