The Route 58 business bridge in Clarksville will be closed until further notice due to a problem with the water intake. Traffic will be detoured to the Route 58 bypass instead. Call the Clarksville Police Department at (434) 374-5743 if special access is needed.
Most Popular
Articles
- Route 58 bridge closed until further notice
- Mecklenburg Grand Jury passes down 18 indictments
- Case count continues to steadily rise
- VSP investigating Route 92 crash; life-threatening injuries reported
- Tough as Nails Plants that Belong in Your Garden, Part 2
- COVID-19 Update: 18 new cases in one day
- Mecklenburg Drops a Pair in World Series
- Unsung Heroes: The Johnson Family Murders
- Purposeful Journey receives donation; Youth Center coming soon
- Additional Commodities Eligible for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.