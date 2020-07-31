GO TEC launches new website for region

The Great Opportunities in Technology and Engineering Careers (GO TEC) staff and advisory board have launched a new website, www.gotecva.org, for the GO TEC talent development project supported by GO Virginia for Regions 3, 1 and 4.
The website features the GO TEC name and brand developed earlier in the year. It also includes information, news and resources for the hub-and-spoke talent development model that aims to create a sustainable pipeline of skilled workers strategic focus areas, including advanced materials; IT/cybersecurity; precision machining; robotics, automation and mechatronics; and welding. The development process was completed with the input of students, educators, industry, economic developers and GO TEC Advisory Board members and was coordinated by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, fiscal agent. Website feedback continues to be invited via an online survey accessible at the site; responses will be assessed to continue to improve the website experience and add further content.
“It is with great anticipation that we announce the new GO TEC website, gotecva.org, our information hub for program information moving forward,” said Dr. Tammy Hurt, GO TEC Program Manager. “The website and other communication efforts will help us amplify our cause and important milestones, which are vital to successfully growing our program.”
In June 2020, the GO Virginia State Board approved $3.6 million, the full remaining Phase 2 funding for GO TEC, based on successful outcomes of Phase 1. The GO Virginia grant will be supplemented by funding from other public and private sources. In March 2019, GO TEC received the largest grant to date from the GO Virginia competitive funding pool. The GO Virginia State Board approved an investment of up to $4.9 million, which will be matched 1-to-1 by support from more than 17 local partners.
GO TEC extended the pipeline to about 1,414 students of the following six participating middle schools during the 2019-2020 school year: Chatham and Gretna Middle Schools in Pittsylvania County, O.T. Bonner and Westwood Middle Schools in Danville, Cumberland (County) Middle School and Price Edward (County) Middle School. During the 2020-2021 school year, the following 11 additional middle schools will join the GO TEC training program and partnership: Dan River and Tunstall Middle Schools in Pittsylvania County, James S. Russell Middle School in Brunswick County, E.W. Wyatt Middle School in Greensville County, Halifax (County) Middle School, Laurel Park Middle School in Henry County, Lunenburg (County) Middle School, Martinsville Middle School, Bluestone Middle School in Mecklenburg County, Nottoway (County) Middle School and Patrick County High. Dual enrollment programs with GO TEC higher education partners continue to expand in high schools across the region. These higher education partners are also experiencing growth in their GO TEC-related, on-campus programs in areas such as welding, precision machining, IT, mechatronics and more. They include: Danville Community College, the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, New College Institute and Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville, the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center in South Boston, Southside Virginia Community College in Charlotte and Brunswick Counties and Wytheville Community College.
Great Opportunities in Technology and Engineering Careers (GO TEC) delivers workforce training and talent development through a collaborative, hub-and-spoke model that involves K-12 school systems, higher education and industry. It targets in-demand career pathways identified across Southern and Southwest Virginia like IT/cybersecurity; robotics, automation and mechatronics; precision machining; welding; and advanced materials. Participating GO Virginia Regions include 1, 3 and 4, an area that encompasses many of Virginia’s rural counties stretching from Wythe County to Greensville County. For more information, visit www.gotecva.org.
