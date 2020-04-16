The South Boston YMCA has partnered with Halifax County Public Schools to provide food for all children during the COVID-19 pandemic. They request that all donations be brought to the YMCA. People will be there on Monday-Friday from 9:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. and 4:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. to collect donations.
Donation items include:
- Pop top canned foods
- Granola bars
- Small Juices
- Oatmeal packets
- Cups of mac & cheese
- Fruit cups
- Nabs
- Peanut Butter
- Crackers
- Pop Tarts
- Canned vegetables
- Pull tab ravioli/pork and beans
They will also be delivering food to those who cannot leave homes and/or do not have transportation. If you are in need, please text or call at (434) 288-0011 between 8:00am and 6:00p.m. Leave your contact information and someone will call you back shortly to have food to you in a timely manner.
