The South Boston YMCA has partnered with Halifax County Public Schools to provide food for all children during the COVID-19 pandemic. They request that all donations be brought to the YMCA. People will be there on Monday-Friday from 9:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. and 4:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. to collect donations.

Donation items include:

  • Pop top canned foods
  • Granola bars
  • Small Juices
  • Oatmeal packets
  • Cups of mac & cheese
  • Fruit cups
  • Nabs
  • Peanut Butter
  • Crackers
  • Pop Tarts
  • Canned vegetables
  • Pull tab ravioli/pork and beans

They will also be delivering food to those who cannot leave homes and/or do not have transportation. If you are in need, please text or call at (434) 288-0011 between 8:00am and 6:00p.m. Leave your contact information and someone will call you back shortly to have food to you in a timely manner.