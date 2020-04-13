At approximately 5:40p.m. the night of April 11, deputies received a call of a person being shot at 662 Clearview Drive, South Hill, VA. The deputies responded promptly, and while en route to the location, were advised by 911 that the person who had shot was on the phone. Deputies arrived at the location and detained the suspect identified as Barry Edwards of 620 Clearview Drive, South Hill, VA.
The deputies learned upon arrival that the victim had been transported to VCU ER by private vehicle. Investigation revealed that there had been an argument between Edwards, the suspect, and the victim. Edward had retrieved a gun and shot the victim. Edwards was transported to Meherrin River Regional Jail where a warrant was obtained from a magistrate charging him with malicious wounding. The warrant was served and Edwards was remanded to jail with no bond. Victim was reported to not appear to have any life-threatening injuries.
