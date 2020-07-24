Joyce G. Adams to Eric J. Kennedy, Lot 57-B River Ridge Lacrosse District for $23,500.

Leslie M. Andrews, III to Sherwood E. Foster, Lot 43-D River Ridge Lacrosse District for $6,500.

Jacqueline A. Auerbach to William L. Pearce, Lot 12 Section T Tanglewood Shores for $28,000.

Doris B. Ballenger to Jamethro A. Rogers, 0.69 AC South Hill District for $45,000.

Cecil Robert Bentley to Allan Fisher, Lot 25-G River Ridge Lacrosse District for $22,000.

Blackacre Hypothetical LLC to Union Level Land and Timber LL, 60 AC Palmer Springs District for $203,000.

Brooks Lyon LLC to RFS Holdings LLC, Parcels 1-5 Town of Clarksville for $1,600,000.

Ivy Brown to Erika Elizabeth Wildrick, Lot 140-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $16,000.

George Vance Burnette to Robert Craig Bryant, Jr. for $225,000.

Patience G. Bushey to David Buchanan for $40,000.

Charles G. Butts, Jr. to Sandra W. Smeester, Lot Boydton District for $48,900.

C&S Enterprises of Virginia to Jewel Properties LLC, Lots 16-19 Town of South Hill for $89,500.

Cynthia Cappabianca to Nikija Lyles, Parcel Chase City District for $30,000.

Cleveland Construction, Inc. to Mecklenburg County Virginia, 0.17 AC Right of Way Acquisition Boydton District Exempt per 58.1-11 A.11 for $1,697.66.

Christopher J. Clifford to Hunter R. Waddell, Lots 8-12 Town of Clarksville for $128,000.

Lynn Jones Cox to Jacob S. King, Lot 2-5 Chase City District for $15,000.

Michael Scott Cullen to Susan G. Piron, Lot 52 Section B Great Creek Landing for $349,900.

Jason R. Daube to Brian Frank Scalia, Lot 55 Section B Great Creek Landing for $379,900.

Larry S. Davis to Jeffery M. Glenn, Lot 18-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $5,500.

John J. Dunn, Jr. to Shelby J. Meade, Lot 80-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $81,000.

Mark A. Elliott to Brittany C. Colley, Lot 98-F River Ridge Lacrosse District for $67,000.

Debbie Feggins to Willie Mae Feggins for $79,000.

Edward G. Fitchett to Joshua S. Blackwell, Lot 99-E and Parcel A, River Ridge for $250,000.

Edward Flanagan to Alfred L. Golden, Lot 129-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $15,000.

Edward Flanagan to Alfred L. Golden, Lot No 130-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $30,000.

J. Wilson Fleming to John Acre Devin, Jr., 3 1/4 AC Town of Chase City for $125,000.

Phillip E. French to McMurphy Property Holdings LLC., Lot 18, Colleen’s Cove for $34,000.

Robert Frank Garrard to Raymond L. Denton, Parcel A Part of Old Lot 2&3 Walnut Hill Sub Division Palmer Springs District for $49,000.

Richard A. Gent, Sr. to Patrick J. Campbell, 49.78 AC Buckhorn District for $160,000.

L C Gibsn, Jr. to Jeff Via, Lot No 139L River Ridge Golf and Camping Club Lacrosse District for $4,000.

Harold E. Green to William James Brunelli, Lot 5 Colleen’s Cove 0.761 AC Town of Clarksville for $125,000.

Vivian Lee Gurganus to John E. Eller, Lot 113-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $25,000.

Alan Haddaway, Jr. to David Bruce Webb, 5.83 AC Boydton District for $215,000.

Michael Hall to Paul A. Schaapman for $280,000.

Hayes Construction & Son, Inc to Landis J. Dornak, Tract #1 Town of South Hill for $158,000.

Stanley O. Hayes to Gary W. Trimmer, Lot 118 Unit 9 Section B Clarksville District for $15,000.

Richard T. Hedgepeth to Douglas Wade Meade, Lot 46-F River Ridge Lacrosse District for $38,000.

Merry Lou Hite to Stephen A. Boelte, 13.76 AC Clarksville District for $60,000.

Whitney R. Hoover to John Michael Scardina, Lot 73 Section B Buckhead on Lake for $14,500.

Johnny Mack Howard to Jeremey Dennis Norwell, Lot 43C River Ridge Golf & Camping Club for $10,000.

Virginia L. Howerton to Stephanie W. Bailey, Lot 4 0.18 AC Clarksville District for $1,000.

Virginia L. Howerton to Clarence Louis Pittard for $180,000.

James J. Johnson to Emil Paul Alexander, Lot 2 Cannons Ferry Sub Division Lacrosse District for $65,000.

Charlene R. Just to Robert N. Sadler, 0.47 AC Town of Lacrosse for $123,000.

Jacob S. King to Randall K. Kope, Parcel 2 Section C Cuscowillia Sub Division 0.92 AC Boydton District for $14,000.

Kathy B. Klee to Bruce Owen, Lots 15-19 BLK C Meadow Brook Sub for $110,000.

L&G Development LLC to William Donald Tucker, Lots 23&24 Town of Clarksville for $70,000.

Lakeview Loan Services LLC. to Mark H. Vosburgh, Lots 135, 136, & 137 Clarksville District for $135,000.

Russell J. Lauffer to Wayne W. Biemolt, 2 Conveyances Merrymount Lake Gaston for $125,000.

Peter H. Luxhoj to Michael L. Helton, Lot 8 Clarksville District for $550,000.

Nikija Lyles to Paula Jean Alexander, Parcel Chase City District for $35,000.

Fannie Mae to Michelle D. Brown, 2.33 AC South Hill District for $114,900.

John Magin to Jack D. Bailey, III, Lot 9 Unit 5 Ferry Hill Section A Boydton District for $10,000.

Mar-Shell Inc, to Steven Shawn Chavis, Lot 13 Section 1 Melwood Town of South Hill for $172,500.

John McMillan to Robert Baeppler, Lot 4 Section L Tanglewood Shores for $187,000.

David Allen McMurty to Donna W. Bridgforth, Lot 6 BLK 3 Prestwould Bluestone District for $397,000.

Newton B. Miller, Jr. to Robert Ryan Lafoon, Parcel 3 5.04 AC Smith Creek Farms South Hill District for $294,238.

Robert A. Moseley, Jr. to Asuncion Camon Campos, Parcel Palmer Springs District for $350,000.

Seans S. Newman to G. Nelson Baird, 32.90 AC Parcel 7 W H Wynn & Lot 5 Ashton L Allen Lacrosse District for $96,000.

James J. O’Connell, III to Jeffrey S. Raper, Lot 15 ST Tammany Landing Lacrosse District for $315,000.

David Wayne Oglesby to Stephen Robert White, Unit 55 The Moorings Town of Clarksville for $247,000.

Michael Wayne Peele to Anthony Richard, Lots 11 & 12 Lakeview Sub Division Palmer Springs District for $61,500.

Karen S. Rawlings to Tammy R. Taylor, Parcel A Roland Hossli & Marcy S Hossli Land South Hill District for $220,000.

Michael Rinaldo to Katie M. Clary, Lot 6 South Hill District for $119,000.

Stephen Roark to Willia D. Murphy, III, 2 Parcels Town of Clarksville for $7,800.

Jamethro Rogers to James Arthur Rogers, Lot 13 Whispering Pines 0.48 Acre for $150,000.

Harry Rupp to Paul H. Harvey, Jr., Lot 144-M River Ridge Lacrosse District for $5,000.

Russell’s 1906 Properties, LLC to Beth Holder Holland, Lot 46 Section A Ponderosa Peninsulas Sub Division Palmer Springs District for $233,000.

James E. Schwenk to William R. Crowder, Sr., Lot 43, St. Tammany Landing Lacrosse Mag. Di for $160,000.

Steve E. Seamans to Crispen D. Jones, Parcel 1 1.08 AC Chase City District Parcel 2 1.00 AC Chase City District for $51,000.

Severn Homes GP, LLC to S. A. S. Realty, LLC, 5.67 AC Clarksville District for $450,000.

Nellie Purer Simmons to Thomas C. Bergeron, Lot 56 Section 2 Champion Forest Shores Sub Division Lacrosse District for $251,500.

James S. Smith to Steven Douglas Shaw, LOTS 7.12 Unit 1 W E Newman Sub Division Boydton District for $118,000.

Fred A. Snow to John A. Murdock, 134 AC Boydton District for $85,000.

Southern Real Estate Investment to Derrick G. Brooks, Lot 3 1.61 AC Plank Road Development South Hill District for $17,500.

Southern Real Estate Investment to Lavar Boyd, Lot 5 1.61 AC Plan Road Development South District for $15,000.

Florence C. Spaulding for Dale L. Sturdifen, 2 Parcels Town of Chase City for $800.

David Richardson Stinson to Paul James Cisar, III, Lot 5 Anchor Cove Lacrosse District for $575,000.

Superior Investments Inc to R. Michael Berryman for Unit 50 Town of South Hill for $219,580.

Swaim Investment Co to Michael H. Upton, Sr. Tr., 3.0 AC South Hill District Exempt per 58.1-811 A2 for $465,000.

Sylvia Stigall Talley to Leante A. Pryor, 1.02 AC South Hill District for $7,800.

Kimberly Taylor to Jayne M. Little, Lot 3-A River Ridge Lacrosse District for $3,500.

Markham C. Terry to Patricia N. Mullins, 2.5 AC Clarksville District for $18,000.

Gregory W. Thrift to Jarold R. Justice, Parcel B 3.39 AC Palmer Springs District for $50,000.

Townes Road LLC to Brandon Lewis Moore, 1.84 AC Boydton District for $185,000.

Trust Bank to Martin Engel, 7.20 AC Palmer Springs District for $50,500.

Edward J. Tufts to Wendy W. Moore, 0.79 AC Lacrosse District for $520,000.

Vantage Retirement Plans LLC to Christopher W. Mosny, Lot 48 Berry Hill Sub Division Phase 1 Palmer Springs District for $20,000.

Benjamin T. Wade to Donald J. Lawson, Lot 5 Mooresville Park Subdivision Bluestone District for $225,000.

Harvey Lane Wagoner to Ikenna Ibe, 0.43 AC Town of South Hill for $130,000.

Steven D. Ward to Stephen Carroll Waddell, Lots 121-H Hare Village Lacrosse District for $21,000.

Franklin Theodore Williams to Russell J. Mayes, Lot 29 Gold Leaf Penninsulas Palmer Springs District for $140,000.

Alma T. Wilson to Whistlepigs United LLC, Lot Town of Chase City for $45,100.

William Harvey Wilson to Keith D. Brankley, 2.09 AC Bluestone District for $15,000.

Ted William Wright to Charles R. Harding, Lots 50-52 Forest Hill Town of Clarksville for $135,000.

Edward P. Yancey to Steven Todd Yancey, 29.18 AC Clarksville District for $65,000.