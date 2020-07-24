Joyce G. Adams to Eric J. Kennedy, Lot 57-B River Ridge Lacrosse District for $23,500.
Leslie M. Andrews, III to Sherwood E. Foster, Lot 43-D River Ridge Lacrosse District for $6,500.
Jacqueline A. Auerbach to William L. Pearce, Lot 12 Section T Tanglewood Shores for $28,000.
Doris B. Ballenger to Jamethro A. Rogers, 0.69 AC South Hill District for $45,000.
Cecil Robert Bentley to Allan Fisher, Lot 25-G River Ridge Lacrosse District for $22,000.
Blackacre Hypothetical LLC to Union Level Land and Timber LL, 60 AC Palmer Springs District for $203,000.
Brooks Lyon LLC to RFS Holdings LLC, Parcels 1-5 Town of Clarksville for $1,600,000.
Ivy Brown to Erika Elizabeth Wildrick, Lot 140-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $16,000.
George Vance Burnette to Robert Craig Bryant, Jr. for $225,000.
Patience G. Bushey to David Buchanan for $40,000.
Charles G. Butts, Jr. to Sandra W. Smeester, Lot Boydton District for $48,900.
C&S Enterprises of Virginia to Jewel Properties LLC, Lots 16-19 Town of South Hill for $89,500.
Cynthia Cappabianca to Nikija Lyles, Parcel Chase City District for $30,000.
Cleveland Construction, Inc. to Mecklenburg County Virginia, 0.17 AC Right of Way Acquisition Boydton District Exempt per 58.1-11 A.11 for $1,697.66.
Christopher J. Clifford to Hunter R. Waddell, Lots 8-12 Town of Clarksville for $128,000.
Lynn Jones Cox to Jacob S. King, Lot 2-5 Chase City District for $15,000.
Michael Scott Cullen to Susan G. Piron, Lot 52 Section B Great Creek Landing for $349,900.
Jason R. Daube to Brian Frank Scalia, Lot 55 Section B Great Creek Landing for $379,900.
Larry S. Davis to Jeffery M. Glenn, Lot 18-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $5,500.
John J. Dunn, Jr. to Shelby J. Meade, Lot 80-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $81,000.
Mark A. Elliott to Brittany C. Colley, Lot 98-F River Ridge Lacrosse District for $67,000.
Debbie Feggins to Willie Mae Feggins for $79,000.
Edward G. Fitchett to Joshua S. Blackwell, Lot 99-E and Parcel A, River Ridge for $250,000.
Edward Flanagan to Alfred L. Golden, Lot 129-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $15,000.
Edward Flanagan to Alfred L. Golden, Lot No 130-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $30,000.
J. Wilson Fleming to John Acre Devin, Jr., 3 1/4 AC Town of Chase City for $125,000.
Phillip E. French to McMurphy Property Holdings LLC., Lot 18, Colleen’s Cove for $34,000.
Robert Frank Garrard to Raymond L. Denton, Parcel A Part of Old Lot 2&3 Walnut Hill Sub Division Palmer Springs District for $49,000.
Richard A. Gent, Sr. to Patrick J. Campbell, 49.78 AC Buckhorn District for $160,000.
L C Gibsn, Jr. to Jeff Via, Lot No 139L River Ridge Golf and Camping Club Lacrosse District for $4,000.
Harold E. Green to William James Brunelli, Lot 5 Colleen’s Cove 0.761 AC Town of Clarksville for $125,000.
Vivian Lee Gurganus to John E. Eller, Lot 113-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $25,000.
Alan Haddaway, Jr. to David Bruce Webb, 5.83 AC Boydton District for $215,000.
Michael Hall to Paul A. Schaapman for $280,000.
Hayes Construction & Son, Inc to Landis J. Dornak, Tract #1 Town of South Hill for $158,000.
Stanley O. Hayes to Gary W. Trimmer, Lot 118 Unit 9 Section B Clarksville District for $15,000.
Richard T. Hedgepeth to Douglas Wade Meade, Lot 46-F River Ridge Lacrosse District for $38,000.
Merry Lou Hite to Stephen A. Boelte, 13.76 AC Clarksville District for $60,000.
Whitney R. Hoover to John Michael Scardina, Lot 73 Section B Buckhead on Lake for $14,500.
Johnny Mack Howard to Jeremey Dennis Norwell, Lot 43C River Ridge Golf & Camping Club for $10,000.
Virginia L. Howerton to Stephanie W. Bailey, Lot 4 0.18 AC Clarksville District for $1,000.
Virginia L. Howerton to Clarence Louis Pittard for $180,000.
James J. Johnson to Emil Paul Alexander, Lot 2 Cannons Ferry Sub Division Lacrosse District for $65,000.
Charlene R. Just to Robert N. Sadler, 0.47 AC Town of Lacrosse for $123,000.
Jacob S. King to Randall K. Kope, Parcel 2 Section C Cuscowillia Sub Division 0.92 AC Boydton District for $14,000.
Kathy B. Klee to Bruce Owen, Lots 15-19 BLK C Meadow Brook Sub for $110,000.
L&G Development LLC to William Donald Tucker, Lots 23&24 Town of Clarksville for $70,000.
Lakeview Loan Services LLC. to Mark H. Vosburgh, Lots 135, 136, & 137 Clarksville District for $135,000.
Russell J. Lauffer to Wayne W. Biemolt, 2 Conveyances Merrymount Lake Gaston for $125,000.
Peter H. Luxhoj to Michael L. Helton, Lot 8 Clarksville District for $550,000.
Nikija Lyles to Paula Jean Alexander, Parcel Chase City District for $35,000.
Fannie Mae to Michelle D. Brown, 2.33 AC South Hill District for $114,900.
John Magin to Jack D. Bailey, III, Lot 9 Unit 5 Ferry Hill Section A Boydton District for $10,000.
Mar-Shell Inc, to Steven Shawn Chavis, Lot 13 Section 1 Melwood Town of South Hill for $172,500.
John McMillan to Robert Baeppler, Lot 4 Section L Tanglewood Shores for $187,000.
David Allen McMurty to Donna W. Bridgforth, Lot 6 BLK 3 Prestwould Bluestone District for $397,000.
Newton B. Miller, Jr. to Robert Ryan Lafoon, Parcel 3 5.04 AC Smith Creek Farms South Hill District for $294,238.
Robert A. Moseley, Jr. to Asuncion Camon Campos, Parcel Palmer Springs District for $350,000.
Seans S. Newman to G. Nelson Baird, 32.90 AC Parcel 7 W H Wynn & Lot 5 Ashton L Allen Lacrosse District for $96,000.
James J. O’Connell, III to Jeffrey S. Raper, Lot 15 ST Tammany Landing Lacrosse District for $315,000.
David Wayne Oglesby to Stephen Robert White, Unit 55 The Moorings Town of Clarksville for $247,000.
Michael Wayne Peele to Anthony Richard, Lots 11 & 12 Lakeview Sub Division Palmer Springs District for $61,500.
Karen S. Rawlings to Tammy R. Taylor, Parcel A Roland Hossli & Marcy S Hossli Land South Hill District for $220,000.
Michael Rinaldo to Katie M. Clary, Lot 6 South Hill District for $119,000.
Stephen Roark to Willia D. Murphy, III, 2 Parcels Town of Clarksville for $7,800.
Jamethro Rogers to James Arthur Rogers, Lot 13 Whispering Pines 0.48 Acre for $150,000.
Harry Rupp to Paul H. Harvey, Jr., Lot 144-M River Ridge Lacrosse District for $5,000.
Russell’s 1906 Properties, LLC to Beth Holder Holland, Lot 46 Section A Ponderosa Peninsulas Sub Division Palmer Springs District for $233,000.
James E. Schwenk to William R. Crowder, Sr., Lot 43, St. Tammany Landing Lacrosse Mag. Di for $160,000.
Steve E. Seamans to Crispen D. Jones, Parcel 1 1.08 AC Chase City District Parcel 2 1.00 AC Chase City District for $51,000.
Severn Homes GP, LLC to S. A. S. Realty, LLC, 5.67 AC Clarksville District for $450,000.
Nellie Purer Simmons to Thomas C. Bergeron, Lot 56 Section 2 Champion Forest Shores Sub Division Lacrosse District for $251,500.
James S. Smith to Steven Douglas Shaw, LOTS 7.12 Unit 1 W E Newman Sub Division Boydton District for $118,000.
Fred A. Snow to John A. Murdock, 134 AC Boydton District for $85,000.
Southern Real Estate Investment to Derrick G. Brooks, Lot 3 1.61 AC Plank Road Development South Hill District for $17,500.
Southern Real Estate Investment to Lavar Boyd, Lot 5 1.61 AC Plan Road Development South District for $15,000.
Florence C. Spaulding for Dale L. Sturdifen, 2 Parcels Town of Chase City for $800.
David Richardson Stinson to Paul James Cisar, III, Lot 5 Anchor Cove Lacrosse District for $575,000.
Superior Investments Inc to R. Michael Berryman for Unit 50 Town of South Hill for $219,580.
Swaim Investment Co to Michael H. Upton, Sr. Tr., 3.0 AC South Hill District Exempt per 58.1-811 A2 for $465,000.
Sylvia Stigall Talley to Leante A. Pryor, 1.02 AC South Hill District for $7,800.
Kimberly Taylor to Jayne M. Little, Lot 3-A River Ridge Lacrosse District for $3,500.
Markham C. Terry to Patricia N. Mullins, 2.5 AC Clarksville District for $18,000.
Gregory W. Thrift to Jarold R. Justice, Parcel B 3.39 AC Palmer Springs District for $50,000.
Townes Road LLC to Brandon Lewis Moore, 1.84 AC Boydton District for $185,000.
Trust Bank to Martin Engel, 7.20 AC Palmer Springs District for $50,500.
Edward J. Tufts to Wendy W. Moore, 0.79 AC Lacrosse District for $520,000.
Vantage Retirement Plans LLC to Christopher W. Mosny, Lot 48 Berry Hill Sub Division Phase 1 Palmer Springs District for $20,000.
Benjamin T. Wade to Donald J. Lawson, Lot 5 Mooresville Park Subdivision Bluestone District for $225,000.
Harvey Lane Wagoner to Ikenna Ibe, 0.43 AC Town of South Hill for $130,000.
Steven D. Ward to Stephen Carroll Waddell, Lots 121-H Hare Village Lacrosse District for $21,000.
Franklin Theodore Williams to Russell J. Mayes, Lot 29 Gold Leaf Penninsulas Palmer Springs District for $140,000.
Alma T. Wilson to Whistlepigs United LLC, Lot Town of Chase City for $45,100.
William Harvey Wilson to Keith D. Brankley, 2.09 AC Bluestone District for $15,000.
Ted William Wright to Charles R. Harding, Lots 50-52 Forest Hill Town of Clarksville for $135,000.
Edward P. Yancey to Steven Todd Yancey, 29.18 AC Clarksville District for $65,000.
