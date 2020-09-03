Clarksville Lake Fest Cancelled

The Clarksville Annual Lake Fest celebration that was originally postponed for September 18-20 has been cancelled. The Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce made the decision this morning, Thursday, September 3. This decision was made due to, "the Phase 3 restrictions in hosting large events, which would only allow 1000 attendees and as we all know, Lakefest is a largely attended event. It wasn’t an easy decision due to the economic impact Lakefest had for the county but it is in our best interest for us to hold value to the well-being and safety of our community and for those attending."