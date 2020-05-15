Governor Ralph Northam May 15 announced that Accomack County and the City of Richmond would delay implementation of Phase One of the “Forward Virginia” plan to safely and gradually ease restrictions on certain business operations. Both the City of Richmond and Accomack County requested these extensions, and will enter Phase One no earlier than midnight on Thursday, May 28.
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted yesterday evening, Wednesday, May 13, to request a two-week delay in entering Phase One, and Governor Northam received their formal request this morning. This afternoon, City of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney formally requested a delay in implementing Phase One for at least two weeks.
“As I have said previously, Virginia’s Phase One guidelines represent a floor, not a ceiling,” said Governor Northam. “I have encouraged local leaders to request exemptions when appropriate, and I am pleased to grant the delays for both Accomack County and the City of Richmond.”
The formal request from Accomack County can be found here. The formal request from the City of Richmond can be found here. The text of the amended Executive Order Sixty-Two is available here.
