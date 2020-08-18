Board votes 4-3 for virtual learning

The Monday night School Board meeting kicked off with a lengthy discussion on the reopening of schools and concerns surrounding the topic. At the end of the night the Board voted 4-3 in favor of continuing four day, face-to-face learning for grades Pre-K through 5, all special needs students, and all English as a second language students while grades 6 through 12 would be starting as full-time virtual learners.
Last week Mecklenburg County moved into the “red” zone on the Harvard Global Health Institute’s COVID map. According to Nichols, the county has been in the Phase III yellow color block since the beginning of summer but only recently shifted to red because of contained outbreaks at local nursing homes and prisons. As of Monday night, Mecklenburg County has moved back into the Phase I yellow color block.
Looking at the entire school division, roughly 38% of students have already signed up to learn virtually next year. “As we have put together the instructional plan that the state requires to be in place 15 days before students return to school, we have built in options for Phase II and Phase III,” said Nichols.
One major issue that the school administration is facing is a shortage of bus drivers. Recently over 20 drivers have said that they will not be returning next school year due to the increased risk to their health. Many of the drivers are over the age of 50, with some being in their late 80’s.
Mr. Brian Dalton is overseeing the transportation department in the absence of a Director of Transportation. “We’ve lost bus and car drivers and in addition to that, we gained bus routes. On the elementary school side alone we gained 14 routes,” he explained. Mr. Honeycutt asked if drivers and buses could be taken from the west end of the county and be used for the more heavily populated east end since a lot more of the west end students chose to attend school virtually. Mr. Dalton answered, “That would make sense but the real world answer is no [we can not do that]. Believe it or not I have drivers that refuse to drive for elementary and I have drivers that refuse to drive secondary school. That’s the bottom line.”
Because of the social distancing guidelines and required safety measures, the schools need to be able to run more bus routes than they have run in the past. There will be one student per seat with masks, or family members can sit together. With this plan they are looking at a third of the bus capacity being filled, however, capacity is not the major concern.
“We just don’t see how it’s fair to our elementary students not to give them the opportunity to come in and at least learn, with instruction, how to use the tools that are necessary for distance education,” said Nichols.
Board Vice Chairman Dora Garner asked how long the suggested plan to send some students back but not others would last to which Mr. Nichols replied, “We feel like in order to watch everything closely and see it is progressing, we would need at least nine weeks.”
Mr. Nichols did state that the school is asking that students who opted to attend school in a full-time virtual setting, continue to do that for the entire first semester.
Wanda Bailey questioned the legality of allowing Special Needs and English as a Second Language students back into school for face-to-face instruction based on the grounds that it “unmasks” their special requirements. “It is our understanding from the Office of Civil Rights that if we offer anybody the opportunity to come to our school division in person, we need to make that available to those students on any level,” answered Nichols.
Mrs. Bailey also expressed her “very large concern” with middle school students not being given the face-to-face option. “Most of these students are 12 and under and I don’t know what the statistics are but I would bet that a significant percentage of those sixth and seventh graders are not reading on grade level. For those students to be at home and not be proficient readers for the materials that they have to cover is just very concerning to me.” She continued, “I just feel like we are not serving them well by teaching this at home.”
Mrs. Bailey and Chairman Gavin Honeycutt both made it clear that they were not on board with the decision to only send some students and not others. Mrs. Bailey believes that more can be done, transportation wise, to get students to the schools and suggested the possibility of running two bus schedules per day, not including taking students back home, one to transport upper grade students and a later route for elementary level students. She also suggested more pay for bus drivers.
Mr. Honeycutt pointed out that parents were given the option to send their children to school or not and to change that to only allowing Pre-K through Fifth students to return is opening up a “bad can of worms”. “If I were to vote in favor of the new plan I would feel like I would be saying ‘oh you’re child’s health is not as important as an secondary child’. We’ve given parents the option to send their child or not but either way were going to educate them.” He later stated that students need to be given the same option, whether it be go full-time face-to-face or all virtual, there needed to be uniformity.
Brent Richey expressed his understanding for the new plan based on the fact that elementary students and teachers are confined with the same students all day, but students in grades 6 through 12 move around more. “If you had one case in a teachers classroom on a secondary level that would quarantine those students, that would quarantine that teacher. What would you do with the students that are in the other three blocks that that teacher teaches? The whole thing comes apart. I this is a difficult decision to make but there are really no good options, we’re just choosing from the least bad option.”
Alice Willingham, the Virginia Education Association representative for Mecklenburg County, spoke during the public input portion of the meeting. “I cannot impress upon you how many concerned staff members have contact me all with one common theme, your district is not ready for students to return to school.” She stated that the county was “riddled” with positive cases and that there were many pressing issues that must be resolved prior to in-person instruction. “COVID outbreaks are far worse than poor internet connections” Nine out of the ten regions that Mrs. Willingham oversees are opening remotely.
One parent spoke about her high school student needing the interaction with peers and asked the School Board to consider the mental health issues stemming from the lack of face to face communication among students.
The Mecklenburg County Public Schools instructional plan has to be submitted to the state for approval by August 27.
