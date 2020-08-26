A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 38 indictments on August 18. An indictment is not an admission of guilt but a formal accusation of a serious crime.
Larry Gordan Larson, Jr. of Bracey was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
Sheldon Whitney Evans was charged with felony shoplifting having been previously convicted more than twice of similar charges.
Edward Leroy Brody was charged with felony grand larceny.
Tommie Lee Taylor of Maryland was charged with possession with the intent to distribute more than half an ounce of marijuana.
Elijawan Shekeem Florence was charged with felony grand larceny and three felony charges of obtaining a credit card number through theft.
Joshua Dustin Francis was charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Mark David Smith was charged with felony breaking and entering with the intent to commit larceny or assault.
Thomas Newton Hamlett was charged with felony driving under the influence after having two or more previous charges for the same crime.
Jeremy Kirk White was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug, namely methamphetamine.
Jacob Matthew Bancroft was charged with two felony counts of possession of a Schedule I or II substance.
Lashonda Evet Callahan was charged with felony grand larceny.
Quentin Lee Clements was charged with possession of a Schedule I or II substance.
Davett Rashon Davis-Cook was charged with felony possession with the intent to distribute.
Antione DArnell Nicholson was charged with felony larceny grand larceny and one felony charge for conspiracy to commit larceny.
David Lee Pettis, Jr. was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug and felony possession of a firearm while distributing a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
James Michael Russell was charged with felony shoplifting.
Steven Tyrone Padgett was charged with felony possession with the intent to sell marijuana.
Corbin Christopher Rose was charged with felony count of transporting more than five pounds of marijuana and felony possession with the intent to distribute.
Kathleen Hill Zaruba was charged with felony driving under the influence after having two or more previous charges for the same crime.
Taylor Katherine Townsend was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
Barry Wendell Edwards was charged with felonious malicious wounding.
Curtis Marcel Barnette was charged with felony failure to stop for police and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Shawn Dontay Boyd, Ishmael Russell, and Marquise Raeshawn Marable were all charged with felony malicious wounding, felony charge of participating as members of a mob that did maliciously wound. Shawn Dontay Boyd was separately charged with feloy possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Charlie Lee Bullock was charged with felony driving under the influence after having two or more previous charges for the same crime.
Randy Lee Tucker was charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, namely heroin.
