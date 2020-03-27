The Mecklenburg Senior Citizens, Inc., 411 King Street, South Hill, VA has put much thought and consideration in our food distribution to be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Because of the Covid 19 virus, we need to change the way we distribute food so that there will be less people waiting to pickup food at any given time. To do this we will schedule people to come to the center based on the alphabet of their last name. The schedule will be as follows and will be adhered to without exception. Persons will arrive and wait in lines based on the letter of alphabets being served. You will not be allowed in line and will not be served until your letter is scheduled.
Last names starting with:
09:00 to 09:55 A thru D
10:00 to 10:55 E thru H
11:00 to 11:55 I thru N
1:00 to 1:55 O thru S
2:00 to 2:55 T thru Z
Please do not come until your time to be served. The purpose for the schedule is to have less people in line at any given time. If you don’t follow the schedule the you defeat the purpose of having less people in the area at a given time.
We need your cooperation and will ask that you follow the schedule. We want the process to be as safe for everyone as possible. With this virus that is going around and with the age of many of our clients we need this schedule to be strictly adhered to.
Thank you for your cooperation.
The Mecklenburg Senior Citizens Management Team (434) 447-4359
