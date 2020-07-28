Commission for Historical Statues recommends removal of Robert E. Lee statue

Governor Ralph Northam applauded a unanimous vote by the Commission for Historical Statues in the United State Capitol that recommended the removal of the Confederate General Robert E. Lee statue from the National Statuary Hall. The Commission made the recommendation following a virtual public meeting hosted by the Department of Historic Resources on July 24. The Governor testified in favor of removing the statue during this meeting.
The Commission is made up of eight members is now authorized with determining whether the Robert E. Lee statue should be replaced. If they decide it should, the Commission must also recommend a replacement to represent the Commonwealth to the General Assembly. This new statue would of course be placed alongside George Washington in the United State Capitol’s National Statuary Hall Collection, where each state is afforded two statues.
The state of America’s first president, George Washington and the accompanying statue of Confederal General Robert E. Lee have stood in the National Statuary Hall Collection in the U.S. Capitol since 1909. The Virginia General Assembly established the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol during its last session, in order to assess the possible removal and replacement of the Robert E. Lee statue.
Governor Northam appointed two Commission members, Dr. Edward Ayers, an historian and professor at the University of Richmond, and Dr. Colita Fairfax, a professor at Norfolk State University and chair of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources. The Senate of Virginia appointed Senator Louise Lucas and the Speaker of the House of Delegates selected Delegate Jeion Ward. During the Commission’s first meeting on July 1, the four appointed members elected three citizen representatives, Dr. Fred Motley of Danville, Chief Anne Richardson of the Rappahannock Tribe and a resident of Indian Neck, and Margaret “Margi” Vanderhye of McLean. DHR Director Julie Langan serves as an ex-officio member.
The Commission will now begin work to recommend to the General Assembly a prominent Virginia citizen of historic renown or renowned for distinguished civil or military to be commemorated in National Statuary Hall Collection. Governor Northam will transmit the Commission’s decision to the Joint Committee on the Library of Congress and request the immediate removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.
The Commission will also be required to select a sculptor for the new statue, with preference given to a sculptor from Virginia; estimate the costs associated with the replacement of the Robert E. Lee statue, including costs related to construction and placement of the new statue, for the removal and transfer of the Robert E. Lee statue, and for any unveiling ceremony of the new statue; and recommend to the General Assembly a suitable state, local, or private nonprofit history museum in the Commonwealth for placement of the Robert E. Lee statue.
The Commission is required to hold at least one public hearing prior to making any recommendation to the General Assembly on a new statue. The next public meeting of the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol will be announced online at https://www.dhr.virginia.gov/uscapitolcommission/.
