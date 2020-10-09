Drive-Thru Flu Clinic October 10

The Southside Health District will be having a FREE Drive through Flu Vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at the Golden Leaf Warehouse, 101 Raines Street, South Hill, VA from 9am to 12Noon or as long as supplies last. We have 200 free doses to give away. This free flu vaccine will be available to anyone age 18 or older, regardless of insurance or income. This will be a rain or shine event. Please mark your calendar and plan to attend.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mecklenburg outbreaks contribute to rising case numbers
- Sheriff’s office respond to suspicious fire and domestic dispute calls
- Local Garden Club Learns About Birds and Snakes in Virginia
- Mecklenburg Schools honor "Super Staff Members"
- Attempted murder and grand theft auto charges among September indictments
- Wood Elected to IFVA Board of Trustees
- Wedding and Funeral Religious Services With Less than 250 Attendees Opened Up By Gov. Northam’s Agreed Order with Madison County Churchmen.
- Nichols states that latest outbreak will not affect schools
- The Virginia War Memorial: A True Shrine of Memory
- Local DAR Chapter donates two flag drapes to Veterans Hospital
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.