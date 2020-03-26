As of March 20, the Southside Health District announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County. The resident is a male in his 50s who had contact with another citizen of Virginia that has been diagnosed. The first patient is currently quarantining himself in his home to reduce the possibility of others becoming infected.
The second case was announced on March 23. The patient is currently being cared for in quarantine at the VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital. VCU has stated that they are working closely with the Virginia Health Department and the Center for Disease Control to manage care for the patient with the virus. The VCU team is well prepared for the situation and is working on screening for potential COVID-19 cases.
The Virginia Department of Health also announced on March 24 that a third case had been found in a man in his 40s. This makes for a total of 3 cases in Mecklenburg County so far.
The Centers for Disease Control has mentioned that most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
· Stay home when you are sick.
· Avoid contact with sick people.
· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
· If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
· Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public.
· Avoid crowds of more than ten people.
Today, 391 cases have been confirmed in the state of Virginia. Of that number, 9 affected individuals have died of respiratory failure. A full up-to-date map of the latest number of cases by county can be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website. The most affected counties include Arlington County with 46 cases, Fairfax County with 76 cases, Henrico County with 20 cases, James City with 41 cases, Loudoun County with 20 cases, Prince William County with 32 cases and Virginia Beach with 23 cases.
This article will continue to be updated.
