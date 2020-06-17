A peaceful Black Lives Matter protest will be held on June 20 at the “Lake Life Live” pavilion in Clarksville across from the State Farm from 12:00p.m. to 3:00p.m. Amir Muhammad is the protest organizer, and the event on Facebook states the goal is to, “bring recognition to the Black Lives Matter movement and to the recent deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahumaud Artery in Georgia.” and “for attendees to reflect on how we can diminish prejudices against people who are different.”
Community leaders are expected to speak before leading a march through town (from 5th Street to 8th Street). Protesters will be using the sidewalks so streets in town remain open. Security will also be present for the protest.
The event is open to all ethnicities and age groups, and people are encouraged to make signs and bring them to the march through town. Organizers ask that you refrain from using vulgar or offensive language on signs. They also ask that anyone planning to attend please wear a face covering.
Parking will be available on Main Street and at Clarksville Baptist Church on 5th Street. Handicap parking will be available across the street at State Farm.
