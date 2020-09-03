After entertaining generations of local residents and visitors, South Hill Cinemas has made the difficult decision to close their doors permanently.
The entertainment industry has been struggling at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic and smaller theatres such as our local favorite have not been able to overcome the hardships while waiting for the industry to get back on it’s feet. “Like many of you our bills have not stopped or slowed and it’s simply not possible to remain in this kind of financial limbo for an indefinite amount of time,” said a Facebook post from the owners.
The post lead to an outpouring of comments from disappointed patrons. “So sorry to hear this. It was a pleasure to attend a family owned business. I will always remember your kindness the time I left my purse there and your son found it and you kept it until I could come back from Lake Gaston to retrieve it. This would not have happened at one of the larger theaters. You will be missed,” posted one user. Another comment showed appreciation for the family friendly establishment. “Thank you so much for all you have done for this community! You offered a safe and affordable place where families could go and sit back, relax and enjoy a good movie. We no longer had to travel far but could spend our money right here in our own county while supporting a local business. It is sad that the theatre is closing, but there is always hope. It has closed before and reopened. I believe it can be done again. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. God’s blessings to you and your family!”
Owner, Sergeant Meredith, left his supporters with a final thank you. “It has been an amazing journey and we will miss all of you. Thank you for all of the love and support over the years.”
