Attempted murder and grand theft auto charges among September indictments

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 81 indictments in September. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Carlos Santonio Davis of Chase City is charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of assault, one count of being a felony in possession of a firearm, and shooting at a moving vehicle.
Barry Wendell Edwards of South Hill is charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding, two counts of threatening with a firearm, possession of a firearm, and shooting or stabbing in commission of a felony.
Mindy Beth Fink of Boydton is charged with a DWI having been previously convicted while transporting a minor.
Xavier Jamar Dailey of Baskerville and William Donald Bottoms of Virgilina are charged with felony hit and run.
Bobbie Jean Fuller of Durham, NC is charged with four counts of felony larceny and one count of conspiracy to commit larceny.
Dashaun Malique Harvey of Victoria is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Ricky Lee Lisbon of Sumter, SC is charged with grand theft auto.
Calvin Julious Marable of Skipwith is charged with breaking and entering, felony possession of a firearm, and stealing a firearm.
Jakai Ahmir Simmons of South Hill is charged with felony possession of a firearm.
Charlotte Kendyll Smith of Boydton is charged with three counts of felony shoplifting.
Brian Keith Hartrum of Chase City is charged with felony resisting arrest.
Christy Childers Holcomb of Chase City is charges with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Ronnie King, Jr. of Brodnax is charged with one count of attempted robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.
Logan Hunter Lacks of Chase City did feloniously by force, intimidation, or deception and without legal justification or excuse; seize take, transport, detain, or secrete with the intent to deprive the victim of their personal liberties.
Makayla Ann Montgomery of Brookneal is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, namely Fentanyl and abduction by force.
Marcus Schanewolf of Bracey is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery, and threatening with a firearm.
Da’trione Shearin of Clarksville is charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and feloniously purchasing or receiving a firearm from another person or aid in concealing a firearm, knowing that the firearm was stolen.
Erica Page Vernon of Alton is charged with felony breaking and entering to commit larceny.
Nicole Rae Whitlow of Nelson is charged with felony conspiracy to commit robbery.
William Joseph Newton of Chase City is charged with felony breaking and entering to commit assault and battery.
Shelton Alexander Boyter of Baskerville is charged with felony malicious wounding.
Daniel Brian Wilson of Clarksville is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Sarah Alexandria Austin of Chesapeake is charged with two counts of forging public records and two counts of forging employment records as true.
Chester Ray McCrimmon of Oxon Hill, MD is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug, namely Ethylpentylone.
Charlesette Jacqueline Clark of South Hill is charged with kidnapping with the intent to extort money and breaking and entering.
Richard Edward Roach of Green Bay is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug and distribution of more than half an ounce of marijuana.
John Scott Cameron of Cass, NC is charged with obtaining a credit card number, two counts of credit card fraud, and two counts of receiving or purchasing goods fraud.
Jennifer Renae Edmonds of South Hill is charged with felony shoplifting or altering merchandise.
Joshua Michael Gump of Buffalo Junction is charged with intentional destruction of property, stealing private property, and theft of timber from private property.
Yusuf Shabazz Jones of Washington DC is charged with felony property theft and failure to stop for police.
Shaun Antonio Lambert of LaCrosse if charged with felony child cruelty.
Trevis Jafar Lee of Goldboro, NC is charged with felony credit card fraud and obtaining a credit card number to commit larceny.
Craig Randall Purvis of Norlina, NC is charged with two counts of felony shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Charlotte Kendyll Smith of Chase City is charged with two counts of drug possession, namely heroin and fentanyl.
Larry Taylor, Jr. of Boydton is charged with reckless DUI manslaughter and a DWI being his third offense within five years.
Joel Cris Hicks, Jr. of Baskerville is charged with vehicular theft, altering a vehicle serial number, and failure to stop for law enforcement.
