COVID-19 Update: 30 case jump in one day

As of noon Thursday, August 6 the state of Virginia has confirmed 95,867 cases of the COVID-19 virus as well as 2,299 deaths. Virginia has also had 8,183 hospitalizations due to the virus.
Mecklenburg County currently stands at 360 confirmed cases: an increase of 31 cases since noon on Wednesday. There have also been 37 hospitalizations and 32 deaths in the county linked to COVID-19.
Halifax County has confirmed 145 cases, 5 hospitalizations and 1 death. Brunswick County currently has 216 confirmed cases, 24 hospitalizations and 2 deaths. As a whole, the Southside Health District has reported 721 cases, 66 hospitalizations, and 35 deaths due to the virus.
The Virginia Department of Health confirms that there have been 7 outbreaks of the virus located in the Southside Health District. Three outbreaks were located at long-term care facilities, two at correctional facilities, and one each at a congregate setting and a healthcare setting. 278 of the confirmed cases in the Southside Health district have been confirmed in relation to outbreaks; similarly, there have been 82 cases found in healthcare workers in the district.
The 7-day moving average for cases in Virginia—the average number of cases confirmed over a seven-day moving period—has almost reached the peak it was at in May. Due to the two week incubation period, more cases are still coming in, meaning that there is the potential we have already surpassed that peak. There has been a noticeable increase in positive cases as shown in the chart since Virginia opened up for Phase 2 of the reopening plan on June 5.
Virginia is currently in Phase 3 of re-opening. Phase 3 encourages individuals to continue with ‘safer at home’ practices whenever possible, including teleworking. Businesses will still need to adhere to social distancing practices for customers, and Governor Northam has encouraged that everyone stick with wearing facial coverings while in public.
As a reminder, to lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
- Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public.
- Avoid crowds of more than ten people.
Make sure you are washing your hands, social distancing, and following other guidelines to keep yourself, family, friends and others from getting sick!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.