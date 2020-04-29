In this unprecedented time, grocery workers have played a huge part in helping people. Stores have adjusted their hours and have begun implementing new cleaning regimens to help protect both the workers and the customers that come to the store. While grocery workers are doing their best to protect themselves during this pandemic—by using masks and gloves in addition to cleaning their stations on an hourly basis—nothing helps more than for customers to try and do the same.
The CDC has recommended that people wear masks when out in public to help cut down on the spread of infection. The CDC has also outlined other effective behaviors such as practicing social distancing by staying six feet away from other individuals and sneezing into a tissue or an elbow instead of into your hand. Especially when out of the home, individuals should keep in mind the recommended practices to protect themselves and others in their vicinity.
In addition to seeing unsafe practices, grocery workers have had to deal with a near-constant issue of under-stocking of essential products such as toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, alcohol, and Clorox wipes. As one worker explained, “The need is so great that we’re just not able to get it. We do order our essential items, it’s just there’s such a high need for it now we’re not able to get in as much as we need.” Grocery workers said they have also seen and issue with essential items selling out almost immediately after being stocked; workers will stock an item like paper towels one night and have returned the next day to find it all sold out.
In response to the under-stocking of essentials, another worker stated, “I feel like the small communities weren’t really prepared well for this and it’s hard because there’s very limited supply on everything. I feel we weren’t really prepared enough, then people panicked and now we’re even less prepared than when we started because there’s nothing to go around.” As a response to all the panic-buying customers have engaged in, stores have been forced to limit the amount of packages each customer is allowed to buy. In some cases, stores have narrowed down to only two packages per customer, and in others they have narrowed down to one package per family. While this precaution does not please customers, it has been put in place to make sure everyone is able to buy what they need.
As stated prior, grocery stores have been implementing stricter cleaning regimens too. Aaron Moody, a temporary worker for Walmart, stated workers need to, “keep yourself as clean as possible and keep the equipment as clean as possible… Now it is mentioned every day you come in.” Other workers state, “We’re doing our best to keep everything that people touch—door handles, counters—sterilized. We’re wearing gloves and masks, we are sterilizing every hour to every other hour trying to keep all the germs down.”
While there is not a guaranteed end to all of this, essential grocery workers do look forward to what the future holds. They understand the frustration with under-stocking of essential items, but maintain that they are doing their absolute best to help customers. The workers look forward to once this stay-at-home order lifts and customers stop panic-buying so they can provide supplies for everyone. They would also like to remind everyone to follow CDC guidelines to keep both themselves and their loyal customers as safe as possible.
