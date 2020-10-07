Sheriff’s office respond to suspicious fire and domestic dispute calls

Deputy Joey Carey responded to a fire call at 2835 Nelson Church Road on October 3. Upon his arrival, Deputy Carey found the fire department was on scene with a hay barn full of dry hay on fire. This incident is currently being investigated as a suspicious fire and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information to contact their office at (434) 738-6191 ext: 4410.
Corporal Cumbia and Deputy Carroll responded to a domestic call on Highway One South Hill (no known address) on the same day. Upon the deputies’ arrival, they spoke with the victim and learned that his this domestic dispute occurred on Friday, October 1. Albert Crawley, Jr. of Busy Bee Road, South Hill was arrested at the completion of the investigation. Crawley, Jr. is currently being held under secured bond at MRRJ where warrants for domestic assault and a protection order were obtained and served.
