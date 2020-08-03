At 9:05 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Route 92 near Wilkerson Rd. in Mecklenburg County.
A 2010 Lexus RX350 SUV was traveling north when it crossed the centerline, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle stuck several trees and overturned.
The driver was medflighted to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The northbound lane of Route 92 was briefly closed and is now back open to traffic.
This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.