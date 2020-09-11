CMH names new security supervisor

Check off Tim Grosskopf as another Northerner who has seen the light of Southern living. Grosskopf, a Wisconsin native, is the new security supervisor at VCU Health
Community Memorial Hospital, and is happy to call Virginia home.
“I was born and raised near Appleton, Wisconsin. Soon after High School, I enlisted in the Air Force. In 1991, I married my wonderful wife (Teresa), and we've been enjoying life together ever since. After visiting my wife's family in the beautiful state of Virginia, I had no intention of experiencing the long harsh winters in Wisconsin,” he says.
Grosskopf spent 12 years working at VCU Health in Richmond as a security specialist. He has extensive training in evidence-based verbal de-escalation and plans on bringing that concept to the security team at CMH. He began his CMH career on August 24th.
He has more than 20 years of experience in security and also an extensive background in investigation, compliance and training. He has a bachelor’s degree in Human Services Management and an associate degree in Applied Science in Criminal Justice. Grosskopf also has a lengthy list of certifications including Unarmed Security Officer through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice, Alarm Response Training from the Nation Nuclear Security Administration and FEMA Incident Command System training.
He and Teresa have been married for 29 years. They don’t have children of their own, but served as legal guardians for a teenager for five years. “Now our only child is a 12-year-old Morkie (Maltese/Yorkie mix) named Opie,” he said. When Grosskopf isn’t working, he enjoys playing billiards and working in his yard.
