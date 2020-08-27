Mecklenburg County Deeds for July 2020

Kimberly Ann Abernathy to McMichael Properties LLC, 1.63 AC Bluestone District for $45,000.
Theresa Adkins Adams to Aubrey Michael Wilkerson, Lot 3 Unit 1 Section A Ferry Hill Boydton District for $400,000.
Cynthia C. Allen to Glenn M. Eagle, Lots 13-14 Farris A Jaber Palmer Springs District for $36,500.
Alan J. Andrade to Kevin Ray Swartz, Lot 11 & Lot 11A Peete River Farm Palmer Springs District for $62,500.
Whealton R. Austin to Danny M. Seamans, Sr., Lot B 0.06AC Chase City District for $250.
Whealton R. Austin to Matt Chumney Realty LLC for $53,900.
James E. Barry to Timothy A. Daniels, Lots 25, 26 & half of 24 Section 1 Holiday Shores Clarksville District for $375,000.
Christopher Barton to Tyler T. Harding, Lot No. 3 Block G Greenwood Farms Town of South Hill for $205,000.
William G. Biddle, Jr. to The Radez Trust Dated April 18, Lot 10, Section D Holly Grover Estates Lacrosse for $636,000.
Paula L. Bishop to Glen Weaver Pittman, Lot 46 Section P Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $139,900.
Brooke Wade Brown to Brian J. Reinartz, Lot 152-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $16,000.
Buggs Island Telephone Coop to Empower Telecom Inc, Parcels 1-5 Lacrosse District for $10.
Buggs Island Telephone Coop to Empower Broadband, Inc., Parcels 1-5 Lacrosse District for $10.
Pearl Joanne Bunch Pritchett to Phyllis A. Coleman, Lots 18-25 Block D Town of Chase City for $105,000.
Ellen Elizabeth Burnett to Julie Janette Brooks, 2 Parcels Town of Clarksville for $180,000.
Gerald C. Burnett to Steven C. Mizener, Lot 4 Gravel Hill Vista Sub Division Clarksville District for $25,000.
Ronald B. Burns to Ceeabee LLC, Lot 80 Section 1 Nocarva Sub Division Palmer Springs District for $17,500.
Paula T. Butler to Natalia Janina Holowko, Lot 133 Section C Joyceville for $165,000.
Billy J. Capps to Eric Cortlandt Carter, Lot 22 Section 1 Champion Forest Shores for $213,000.
Judith Pauline Carroll to KCK Real Estate LLC, Town of South Hill Lots 19, 20 & 21 Block 3 for $82,500.
Chad A. Chandler to Whealton R. Austin for $53,900.
Paul A. Connell to Brandon Lee Early, 2 Parcels Buckhorn District for $125,000.
Paul S. Cox to Kevin L. Currin, 6.88 AC Chase City District for $138,000.
William R. Crowder to David Ray Allen, Sr., Lot 2-3 Block D Town of South Hill for $162,500.
William R. Crowder, Sr. to William R. Crowder, Jr., Lot 1 5.00 AC Lot 2 5.22 AC South Hill District for $300,000.
Deborah A. Crutcher to Douglas E. Cummings, 18.496 AC Chase City District for $50,000.
Davis A. Cumbia to Randall Keith Boyd, 0.942 AC Buckhorn District for $154,000.
Deborah F. Weindel, Trustee UN to Amin Almawri, Lot 15, Block 34, Prestwould Subdivision for $9,000.
Wayne De Depuy to Richard Decheubel, Lots 46-H & 47-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $16,000.
Elizabeth Baynham Nel Diamond to Thomas J. Strassheim, Unit 60 The Moorings Town of Clarksville for $270,000.
Davud L. Dulaney to Nikija Lyles, Lots 48-50 Town of South Hill for $20,000.
Joseph C. Edenbeck to Gladys B. Raffield, 1.00 AC South Hill District for $128,000.
Audrey L. Elliott to Michael B. Boswell, Lots 21 & 22 Block 4 Unit II Lakeview Estates Bluestone District for $2,075.
Evans Holding Inc. to James Evan Rivenbark, Jr., Lot 11 Big River Ranch Section One Clarksville for $50,000.
Mark Faille to Robert F. Maher, 31.05 Acres South Hill District for $287,000.
Richard S. Forringer to Deneese R. B. Wallace, Lots 14 & 15 Section 5 Tanglewood Shores, 1.15 AC Lacrosse District for $90,000.
Harry G. Fowler to Timothy W. Moore for $200,000.
Steven V. Gaetani to Willard M. Tatham, Lot 71 Roanoke Point Sub Division Unit 9 Section B Clarksville District for $210,000.
James H. Gardner to Hans Erickson, 9.628 Acres Lacrosse District for $50,000.
Robert Frank Garrard to Paul S. Denison, III, Parcel B & C Walnut Hill Sub Division Parcel 2 15.07 AC Palmer Springs District for $139,000.
Irwin Garskof to Jason P. Fleck, Lot 47 Berry Hill Plantation Phase 1 Palmer Springs District for $30,000.
James R. Giovanelli to Nancy J. Williams, Lot 32 Hinton Mill Sub Division 1.47 AC Palmer Springs District for $32,500.
Alfred L. Golden to Phillip Shane Lee, Lot 115A River Ridge Golf and Camping Club for $25,000.
Alfred L. Golden to Phillip Shane Lee, Lot No. 115A River Ridge Golf and Camping Club Lacrosse District for $25,000.
Anne H. Gordon to Melvin C. Manning, Jr., Lot 44 Holiday Shores Clarksville District for $41,5000.
George O’Dell Grady to J. Dean Good, Lot 22K River Ridge Golf and Camping Club Lacrosse District for $120,000.
Wayne T. Graves to Justin D. Mason, Lot 56 Mooreseville Estate Bluestone District for $135,000.
Ruth L. Green to Cooper’s Landing Inn & Travel, 5.799 AC Clarksville District for $115,000.
Linda B. Hahnel to Ronald Joe Wilkins, II, Lot 14 Section A Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $130,000.
Jessie Mae Hale, Exor to Esme Giebmanns, Lot 65-A Merrymount on Lake Gaston Palmer Springs District for $620,000.
Douglas S. Hall to John Samuel Crutchfield, Lot 54 Section C Holly Grove Estates Lacrosse District for $720,000.
Loretta H. Harris to William D. Murphy, III, 0.790 AC Clarksville District for $32,000.
Matthew Heric to Robert B. Burke, Lots 8-11 Francis A Winston Sub Division Town of Clarksville for $157,000.
Melissa Herron to Nicole L. Chambers, Lot 110B River Ridge Golf and Camping Club for $4,000.
Dawn C. Holliday to Justin Abate, Lot 3 & 4 Section A Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $255,000.
James A. Hyde to Kent Alexander Wright, 2 Parcels Lots 60 & 61 Section 1 & Lot 1 Section 3 Holiday Shores Clarksville District for $157,000.
Edward M. Jacobs to Robert H. Newton, Lot 62R Section A Ponderosa Penninsulas Sub Division Palmer Springs District for $55,000.
Roger A. Jacqueline, Sr. to Beverly L. Rubin, Lot 71 Fox Run Sub Division Lacrosse District for $730,000.
James D. Jennings to Kyle Hunter Kindley, 1.00 AC Boydton District for $70,000.
Jimmy G. Johnson, Tr. to Andrew R. James, Lot 41 Great Creek Landing Lacrosse District for $215,000.
Cedric Lee Jones to David R. Varner, 3 Parcels Boydton District for $25,000.
Lee Jones to Joseph E. Walta, Lot 90C River Ridge Golf and Camping Club for $19,000.
Rosa Lee Jordan to Steven Douglas Miley, II, Parcel One 2.065 AC South Hill District, Parcel B 12.90 AC Town of South Hill for $200,000.
J P Morgan Chase Bank National A to Robert Torreyson, Part of Lot 74 & Lot 75-76 J. S. Hutchinson Town of Chase City for $55,000.
Edward Judson Knott, III to Jonathan Michael Weary, Palmer Springs District for $3,000.
Frances Lalich to David Williams, Lot 113-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $42,000.
Douglas M. Laws to Glenn C. Dean, Jr., Lot 55 Champion Forest Shores Lacrosse District for $420,000.
Dwayne L. Long to Jeffrey Lee Hubbart, 7.21 AC Lot 19 Conifer Cover II Clarksville District for $417,000.
Nikija Lyles to Abraham Quijano Morales, Lots 48-50 Sub Division of Lot 161E Town of South Hill for $32,000.
Major Realty LLC to Christian Aherron Lynch, Lots 146, 147, 148, 149, 150 & 151 Section C Cuscowilla Subdivision for $147,000.
Daniel J. Martin to Terry B. Lehman, Lot 3 James Boyd Property Boydton District for $85,000.
Sheri A. Martin to Ta’Shom Lyon, 0.75 AC Clarksville District for $65,000.
David Q. Matthews to Tarek M. Ibrahim, Parcel 3 0.364 AC Town of South Hill for $115,500.
Rawlins C. McCauley to Benjamin Alan Rhodes, 2 Tracts Town of South Hill for $100,000.
Miller & Miller Realty LLC to Caps Development LLC, Lot 41 Thornton Place Section 3 Palmer Springs District for $300,000.
James H. Moody to Joe Albert Vaughan, Lot 6 Paradise Pointe Subdivision Bluestone District for $575,000.
Roy E. Moore, III to James Henry Gardner, Tract 4 26.74 AC Buckhorn District for $465,000.
Roger Scott Mullins to Raymond A. Scichilone, 0.2532 AC Lot 6 Block 10 Preswould Bluestone District for $20,000.
Roma W. Newsome to James Anthony Lucus, Lot 148-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $24,000.
Martin M. Norman to Karen Lynn Houtz, Lot C Mill Creek Shores Palmer Springs District for $64,000.
Todd L. Nunn to Patrick Roland Adams, Lot 16-17A Buffalo Pointe Clarksville District for $630,000.
Lowell Clinton Osborne, Jr. to Nikol Rebecca Harling, Lot 17 & 18 Section D Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $149,900.
Patricia W. Goode, Tr. to Steven Wayne Adams, Lot 26 & 27 Hinton Mill for $115,000.
Nina R. Patton to Julius Dominique Warren, Lot 4 Section 1 Big River Ranch Clarksville District for $282,000.
Christopher Ray Pittman to Stacey Alan Rogers, Lot 116-A River Ridge Lacrosse District for $18,000.
Hilda M. Rainey to Jacov Thomas Tanner, Jr., Parcel A 84.32 AC Parcel B 1.89 AC Boydton District for $212,500.
Jeffery Allan Reid to Jimmy Conner, Lot 72L River Ridge Golf and Camping Club Lacrosse District for $9,000.
Deborah H. Riggan to Richard W. Bossie, 32.25 AC Palmer Springs District for $500,000.
Valerie S. Rudd to Donta D. Davis, 0.94 AC Lacrosse District for $10,000.
George J. Scheier, Jr. to Wayne L. Staples, 1 Lot 47 Section B 0.686 AC Buffalo Estate, Lot 26 Section B 1.064 AC Clarksville District for $200,000.
Secretary of Housing a& Urban D to Garnett Owens, Lot 73 Section 2 Champion Forest Shores Lacrosse District for $48,400.
Edward C. Shelton, Jr. to Swane G. Hollowman, Lot NO. 12 Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $155,000.
Aubrey Lee Sherian to Michael Walter Ling, Parcel 1 4A 0.76 AC Parcel 2 Lot 1B 0.08 Three Coves Sub Division Palmer Springs District for $365,000.
David B. Slater, Sr. to Dianna M. Reith, Lot 13 Red Gate Farms 5.00 AC Boydton District for $15,000.
Vallarie Smith to Justin Aaron Flynn, Lot 15 Red Gate Farms Boydton District for $16,000.
Martha Baird Sparkman to Aj & B Investments, LLC, 0.5 Acre Town of Lacrosse Mecklenburg County for $50,000.
Robert A. Strauss to William R. Crowder, Sr., Lot 44 St Tammany Landing Lacrosse District for $545,000.
E. E. Talbott, Jr. to Michael D. Blanks, Lots 16-18 Block 31 Prestwould Bluestone District for $185,000.
John W. Thompson to Matthew C. Reed, Lots 70 & 69 Roanoke Point Unit 9 Section B Clarksville District for $315,000.
John Tillerson, Jr. to Willie G. Tillerson, III, Parcel Bluestone District for $4,000.
Curtis L. Tilly to Ceeabee LLC, Lot 165 Section II Nocarva Sub Division Palmer Springs District for $17,500.
John E. Trapp to Robert Williams, Jr., Lot 15 Section T Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $73,000.
Upton LLC to Billy E. Upton, Lot 23R Champion Forest Shores Lacrosse District Exempt 58.1-811 (C) (1) for $372,300.
Upton LLC to Benjamin Eugene Upton, Lot 24R Champion Forest Shore Lacrosse District for $65,000.
Matthew Werner to Gene Pendergraph, 15.97 AC Boydton District for $29,900.
William S. Wooten to Kenneth W. Gobble, 4.87 AC Palmer Spring District for $170,000.
William S. Wooten to Adam Z. Koperczak, Lot E Mill Creek Shores 4.05 AC Palmer Springs District for $58,000.
Charles C. Wright to Gwendolyn Van Goethem, Lot 2 Section 8 Lee’s Court Town of South Hill for $120,000.
James A. Young to Bruce A. Watson, Jr., Lot 6 Block 10 Lakeview Estates Bluestone District for $15,500.
Amy Decker Zuppas to Joseph Michael Davis, Jr., Lot 28 Hide Away Sub Division Clarksville District for $175,000.
