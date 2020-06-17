Governor Northam announced on June 16 his intent to mark Juneteenth as a permanent paid state holiday. He will begin marking it by giving state employees a day off this Friday, June 19.
Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. The holiday marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas, the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery, were read the Emancipation Proclamation which had made them free nearly two and a half years prior. Even to this day, the two and a half year gap between the deliverance of President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation speech and the day Texan slaves were freed is deliberated.
Governor Northam states, “Since 1619, when representative democracy and enslaved African people arrived in Virginia within a month of each other, we have said one thing, but done another.” He continued, “It’s time we elevate Juneteenth not just as a celebration by and for some Virginians, but one acknowledged and commemorated by all of us. It mattered then because it marked the end of slavery in this country, and it matters now because it says to Black communities, this is not just your history—this is everyone’s shared history, and we will celebrate it together. This is a step toward the Commonwealth we want to be as we go forward.”
Pharrell Williams, a Virginia native who participated in the announcement, stated, “This is a big display of progress and I am grateful for Virginia for leading the way. From this moment on, when you look at the vastness of the night sky, and you see those stars moving up there, know that those stars are our African ancestors dancing. They are dancing in celebration because their lives are acknowledged.”
“After years of work by many people, there is momentum and will to truly change our systems to make them more equitable to African-American people,” said Senator Mamie Locke. “A state holiday commemorating the day Black people learned they were free helps ensure that all Virginians learn about, and value, how significant that event was in the history of this country.”
“There are many steps Virginia can take to advance justice and equity, and that includes adding a state holiday to mark an event that was critical in the lives of millions of Black people,” said Delegate Lamont Bagby, Chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.