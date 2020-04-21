Superintendent Paul Nichols provides Mecklenburg County students and parents with an update on events every Monday. A link to the updates can be found on the Mecklenburg County Public Schools Facebook page.
On Monday, April 20’s update, Nichols began the video by thanking Mecklenburg County staff—counselors, teachers, administrators, cafeteria workers and custodians—for the superb job they have done in working to make sure materials and information are given to the students.
At this time, the materials that teachers are sending to students are not new; Nichols states, “it’s not new information, it’s not information that will be graded. It’s recommendations of some things students can do through the rest of this school year and possibly even into the summer to keep up with what they learned in the first three quarters of the year.” At this moment, staff are focused on giving students a more in-depth education on the topics that had been gone over during the first three quarters of the year. This is an effort to help students better understand the each topic.
Nichols relays that new information is not being handed out to students at this time because of, “guidelines that we have from the Office of Civil Rights and limitations that we have with internet access and things of that nature.” He goes on to assure parents that grading was stopped at the end of the third quarter.
At this moment, the focus of the schools is on teaching kids skills that can be learned at home. Nichols references a Facebook page that gives such ideas as building with Legos, going on nature walks, and writing letters to grandparents or people that are sick with the Coronavirus. Students and their families can also take this time to learn more practical life skills such as balancing checkbooks and cooking. Nichols encourages families that this is a great time to help nurture students and teach them things they may not normally have time to learn.
Nichols also wants to encourage students that though this is a stressful time, to not let this quarantine stress them out too much. While the situation is made of mostly unknown variables—for instance when quarantine will actually end—students need to take the time to take care of themselves and their mental health.
At this point, school buildings are still closed. The buildings have remained closed due to the inability to maintain social distancing in a practical manner as we wait for Virginia to peak. According to medical guidelines, Virginia has not hit its peak with the coronavirus, and as a result schools will be staying closed until after that time. Nichols does allude that he is hoping schools will be able to open to teachers in early May so that they may get the supplies that they need, and then in either late May or early June for students and parents to get personal belongings out.
On a similar note, Nichols assures parents that money that had been raised for trips, activities and school items will be refunded. Bookkeepers have not been able to get back into the school at this time, which is why refunds have not begun. But Nichols does state that there is a plan in place that will be coming up soon, and that more information will be available in the coming weeks.
The School Board is also working on a plan for some kind of ceremony for graduating classes. There is not a concrete idea what it will look like, but administrators and other staff members are working on doing their best to provide some sort of graduation activity for each class that is moving on (i.e. fifth graders, eighth graders, and high school seniors).
Nichols also brought up that transcripts to be sent to colleges are being worked on by counselors that are working hard to get everyone what they need.
Lastly, students and families are advised to take care of themselves. Nichols advises that everyone continue wearing personal protection equipment to protect themselves and other community members. Updates will continue to be provided by Nichols every Monday and a link can be found on the Mecklenburg County Public Schools Facebook Page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.