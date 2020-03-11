Over the past week, Governor Northam has signed 149 new bills into Virginia law. Among the first 68 signed on March 3 are bills to make state facilities more inclusive, ban the harmful practice of “conversion therapy” for minors and help returning citizens reintegrate into society.
House Bill 587 requires space and equipment for changing babies be included when the Department of General Services develops plans for new state buildings. The bill will make new spaces inclusive for employees of the state who are also parents and families who visit the state buildings.
House Bill 386 outlaws the harmful practice of “conversion therapy” for minors, which forcibly attempts to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identy. Northam stated, “Conversion therapy send the harmful message that there is something wrong with who you are,” and that the practice itself has been, “widely discredited in studies and can have the lasting effects on our youth, putting them at a greater risk of depression and suicide.”
With House Bill 277 in place, incarcerated individuals with be able to earn credit to pay off fines and costs through community work. Before House Bill 277, credit was only applied for community work done before or after the individual’s incarceration. Northam says, “if we can help [incarcerated individuals] reduce debts they owe our courts that is one less burden they face as they work to rebuild their lives.”
Another 32 bills were signed into Virginia law on March 4, including new measures to raise the felony larceny threshold, eliminated discriminatory language from Virginia’s books and ban discrimination based on hair.
The felony larceny threshold has been raised from $500 to $1,000 according to House Bill 995. In 2018, the bill was raised from $200 for the first time in over three decades, but in 2020 Washington, D.C. and thirty-five other states have felony thresholds at or above $1,000 calling for a change in Virginia policy. This new measure will result in fewer Virginians with felony convictions on their records. Delegate Lindsey--who sponsored the bill--stated, “The time is past due for Virginia to join other states in setting our felony larceny threshold at a reasonable level.” Governor Northam addressed the change, stating, “While we continue to hold people accountable for their actions, it’s important that the punishment fit the crime.”
House Bill 973 repealed discriminatory language on Virginia’s books relating to racial segregation in Virginia schools. The Commission to Examine Racial Inequality in Virginia Law, which was established by Governor Northam, found almost 100 instances of discriminatory language in the interim report, and says it will continue to make recommendations for addressing laws that could have the effect of promoting or enabling racial discrimination or inequality.
Along the same vein of banning racial discrimination in Virginia, House Bill 1514 was passed; the bill bans discrimination on the basis of hair. The bill clarifies that when the law bans racial discrimination “on the basis of race” that includes traits that are historically associated with race, “including hair texture, hair type, and protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists.” Delegate McQuinn, the sponsor for the bill, states “Nobody deserves to be discriminated against simply due to the hair type they were born with, or the way in which they choose to wear it.”
Lastly, on March 5 Governor Northam signed 49 bills into law. The bills brought forth on March 5 contain measures to give additional authority to localities over their communities, expand the definition of a hate crime, and increase protections for transgender students of public schools.
House Bill 1101 enables localities to adopt affordable housing dwelling ordinances and House Bill 696 enables them to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
House Bill 145 and Senate Bill 161 will require the Department of Education to develop policies for elementary and secondary schools on how to address common issues that involve transgender youth. The model policies will address how schools can ensure transgender students are treated fairly and respectfully. School boards must adopt such policies for the 2021-2022 school year. Senator Boysko, who sponsored the aforementioned Senate Bill, said of the bill that “all Virginia students deserve to learn in a safe, healthy, and welcoming environment.”
New policies for how police departments should use body-worn cameras have been put into place by House Bill 246. The bill establishes a transparent policy for how the cameras should be used, maintained and how officers should store records for those cameras. Governor Northam stated that “[b]ody-worn cameras provide important evidence and context, especially when the facts of an interaction between an officer and a member of the public are in dispute.”
House Bill 276 expands the definition of a hate crime to include criminal acts based on ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identification and disability. It also incorporates House Bill 1058.
Full list of the 149 bills signed into law this week:
House Bill 386: Outlaws the harmful and controversial practice of “conversion therapy” for minors, which attempts to forcibly change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
House Bill 587: Requires that space and equipment for changing babies is included when the Department of General Services develops plans for new state buildings.
House Bill 277: Advances criminal justice reform by allowing currently incarcerated individuals to earn credit toward paying off fines and costs through community work.
Senate Bill 107: Transient occupancy tax; removes the July 1, 2021, sunset date from Arlington County’s authority to impose such a tax. This bill is identical to House Bill 62.
Senate Bill 140: Virginia Freedom of Information Act; public institutions of higher education; information related to pledges and donations. As introduced, the bill was a recommendation of the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council. This bill is identical to House Bill 510.
Senate Bill 163: Entitlement to sales tax revenues from certain public facilities; authorized localities. This bill is identical to House Bill 906.
Senate Bill 211: Reporting of payments by third-party settlement organizations. This bill is identical to House Bill 730.
Senate Bill 212: Alcoholic beverage control; annual mixed beverage performing arts facility license. This bill is identical to House Bill 598.
Senate Bill 269: Virginia Freedom of Information Act; exclusions; proprietary records and trade secrets; affordable housing loan applications. This bill is identical to House Bill 722.
Senate Bill 273: Tangible personal property tax; classes of property, satellites. This bill is identical to House Bill 724.
Senate Bill 519: Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation; cemeteries; exemptions. This bill is identical to House Bill 950.
Senate Bill 583: Virginia Spirits Board; established, report.
Senate Bill 685: Tax exemption for certified pollution control equipment and facilities; timing of certification by the state certifying authority. This bill is identical to House Bill 1173.
Senate Bill 689: Alcoholic beverage control; privileges of local special events licensees. This bill is identical to House Bill 949.
Senate Bill 701: State and Local Government Conflict of Interests Act and Virginia Freedom of Information Act; training requirements; executive directors and members of industrial development authorities and economic development authorities. This bill is identical to House Bill 1527.
Senate Bill 703: State and Local Government Conflict of Interests Act; disclosure by executive directors and members of industrial development authorities and economic development authorities; penalty. This bill is identical to House Bill 1528.
Senate Bill 727: Real estate tax exemption for property in redevelopment or conservation areas or rehabilitation districts. This bill is identical to House Bill 537.
Senate Bill 981: Professions and occupations; expediting the issuance of credentials to spouses of military service members.
House Bill 61: Adults sentenced for juvenile offenses; good conduct credit. This bill is a recommendation of the Virginia Criminal Justice Conference and is identical to Senate Bill 307.
House Bill 63: Court of Appeals; use of moot courtroom of accredited law schools. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 1002.
House Bill 65: Establishment of the Virginia Missing Child with Autism Alert Program.
House Bill 117: Virginia Geographic Information Network Advisory Board; increases membership. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 127.
House Bill 134: Individualized education program teams; Department of Education to develop guidelines. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 186.
House Bill 136: Bail bondsman; deposit for surrender of principal for reasons other than principal’s failure to appear. This bill incorporates House Bill 138.
House Bill 137: Guardians ad litem for children; certification of compliance with certain standards.
House Bill 165: Teledentistry; definition, establishes requirements for the practice of teledentistry, etc.
House Bill 166: Hearing notice by localities; timely notice related to planning or zoning matter to newspaper, etc.
House Bill 174: Virginia Residential Property Disclosure Act; required disclosures for a buyer to beware; marine clays.
House Bill 175: Virginia Residential Property Disclosure Act; required disclosures for a buyer to beware; radon gas.
House Bill 210: Historical African American cemeteries; adds a cemetery in Montgomery County and City of Radford.
House Bill 287: Department of Social Services; central registry; retention of records.
House Bill 292: School boards and local law-enforcement agencies; memorandums of understanding; frequency of review and public input. This bill incorporates House Bill 897 and House Bill 1135 and is identical to Senate Bill 221.
House Bill 299: Potable water; purified water bottle filling station in every public school.
House Bill 305: Circuit court clerk’s fee; lodging of wills.
House Bill 306: Fees collected by circuit court clerks for recording and indexing; use of fee in preserving permanent records of the circuit courts.
House Bill 313: Virginia Freedom of Information Act; library records.
House Bill 314: Historical African American cemeteries; adds a cemetery in Loudoun County.
House Bill 362: Physician assistant; capacity determinations. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 544.
House Bill 365: Public elementary and secondary school teachers; probationary term of service; performance evaluation. This bill incorporates House Bill 1169 and House Bill 1326 and is identical to Senate Bill 98.
House Bill 404: Public libraries; providing an essential service to communities of the Commonwealth.
House Bill 436: Establishment of the Virginia Voluntary Do Not Sell Firearms List; penalty.
House Bill 446: Department of General Services; disposition of surplus materials; donation of surplus computers; United States military.
House Bill 452: Virginia Public Procurement Act; small purchases. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 650.
House Bill 471: Health professionals; unprofessional conduct; reporting. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 540.
House Bill 510: Virginia Freedom of Information Act; public institutions of higher education; information related to pledges and donations. As introduced, this bill was a recommendation of the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 140.
House Bill 516: Public schools; diploma requirements; dual enrollment and work-based learning options. This bill incorporates House Bill 112 and is identical to Senate Bill 112.
House Bill 517: Collaborative practice agreements; adds nurse practitioners and physician assistants to list. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 565.
House Bill 518: Virginia Residential Property Disclosure Act; disclosures for a buyer to beware; residential building energy analysis. This bill is a recommendation of the Virginia Housing Commission. The bill incorporates House Bill 574 and is identical to Senate Bill 628.
House Bill 543: Electric power-assisted bicycles; amends definition. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 871.
House Bill 544: Department of General Services; public posting of contract information on central electronic procurement system. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 563.
House Bill 548: Virginia Freedom of Information Act; exclusions; Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services; records of active investigations.
House Bill 570: Public school teachers; grounds for dismissal. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 167.
House Bill 595: Dealer’s license plate and special license plate combination; Department of Motor Vehicles may issue.
House Bill 722: Virginia Freedom of Information Act; exclusions; proprietary records and trade secrets; affordable housing loan applications. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 269.
House Bill 950: Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation; cemeteries; exemptions. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 519.
House Bill 967: Professions and occupations; expediting the issuance of credentials to spouses of military service members. This bill incorporates House Bill 930.
House Bill 993: Administration of government; boards and councils; cleanup.
House Bill 1098: Secretary of Administration; policy of the Commonwealth regarding employment of individuals with disabilities; report deadline.
House Bill 1198: Virginia Board of Workforce Development; updates as a response to federal law.
House Bill 1337: State and Local Government Conflict of Interests Act; disclosure by members of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.
House Bill 1341: Manufactured Housing Construction and Safety Standards Law; applicability. The bill is a recommendation of the Code Commission.
House Bill 1378: Signature defects on pleadings, motions, and other papers. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 229.
House Bill 1401: Landlord and tenant; remedy for unlawful ouster; ex parte issuance of order to recover possession.
House Bill 1490: Same-sex marriages; civil unions. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 17.
House Bill 1511: Towing fees; raises to $30 additional fee that can be charged for towing a vehicle at night, etc.
House Bill 1527: State and Local Government Conflict of Interests Act and Virginia Freedom of Information Act; training requirements; executive directors and members of industrial development authorities and economic development authorities. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 701.
House Bill 1528: State and Local Government Conflict of Interests Act; disclosure by executive directors and members of industrial development authorities and economic development authorities; penalty. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 703.
House Bill 1561: Fort Monroe Authority; civil actions in general district court. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 956.
House Bill 995: Raises the felony larceny threshold from $500 to $1,000.
House Bill 973: Repeals discriminatory language on Virginia’s books relating to racial segregation in Virginia schools. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 600.
House Bill 1514: Bans discrimination on the basis of hair; it clarifies that when the law bans racial discrimination “on the basis of race,” that includes “traits historically associated with race, including hair texture, hair type, and protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists.” This bill is identical to Senate Bill 50.
House Bill 1605: Protects the interest of co-tenants--heirs that own property in common--in inherited property.; incorporates provision of proposed legislation from the Uniform Law Commission, preserving the right of co-tenants to sell their interest in inherited land while also ensuring that there is due process for all co-tenants with an interest in the property. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 553.
Senate Bill 237: School attendance officers; petitions for violation of a school attendance order. This bill is identical to House Bill 1081.
Senate Bill 650: Virginia Public Procurement Act; small purchases. This bill is identical to House Bill 452.
Senate Bill 922: Virginia Lottery; Internet sales. The bill incorporates Senate Bill 959.
Senate Bill 926: Fingerprints and photographs by police authorities; reports to the Central Criminal Records Exchange. This bill is a recommendation of the Virginia State Crime Commission. This bill is identical to House Bill 1047.
Senate Bill 978: State Board of Education; technical professional licenses; military science endorsement. This bill is identical to House Bill 1568.
House Bill 400: Fostering Futures program; established.
House Bill 505: Board of zoning appeals; writ of certiorari.
House Bill 593: Special license plates; #TEAMTOMMIE.
House Bill 639: Persons acquitted by reason of insanity; use of two-way electronic communications in proceedings.
House Bill 641: Funeral service providers; caskets provided by third parties.
House Bill 721: Post-adoption contact and communication agreements; involuntary termination of parental rights.
House Bill 781: Accrual of cause of action; diagnoses of nonmalignant and malignant asbestos-related injury or disease. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 661.
House Bill 821: Saliva or tissue sample required for DNA analysis after arrest for a violent felony.
House Bill 990: Department of Military Affairs; change of secretariat.
House Bill 1011: Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council; powers and duties; guidance; redaction of email addresses.
House Bill 1022: Specifies that the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission is a criminal justice agency.
House Bill 1042: Virginia Council on Environmental Justice; established. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 883.
House Bill 1047: Fingerprints and photographs by police authorities; reports to the Central Criminal Records Exchange. This bill is a recommendation of the Virginia State Crime Commission. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 926.
House Bill 1048: Fingerprints and photographs by police authorities. This bill is a recommendation of the Virginia State Crime Commission. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 925.
House Bill 1081: School attendance officers; petitions for violation of a school attendance order. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 237.
House Bill 1059: Certified registered nurse anesthetists; prescriptive authority. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 264.
House Bill 1258: Coordinator of emergency services; Town of West Point.
House Bill 1263: Drug Control Act; adds certain chemicals to Schedule 1 of Act. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 538.
House Bill 1304: Pharmacy technicians and pharmacy technician trainees; registration. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 830.
House Bill 1346: Attorney fees; control of court. This bill is a recommendation of the Boyd-Graves Conference.
House Bill 1431: Art and Architectural Review Board; changes number of citizen members, staggered terms of members.
House Bill 1562: Music therapy; definition of music therapist, licensure. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 633.
House Bill 1568: State Board of Education; technical professional licenses; military science endorsement. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 978.
House Bill 1101: Enables localities to adopt affordable housing dwelling ordinances.
House Bill 696: Enables localities to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
Senate Bill 50: Bans discrimination on the basis of hair. This bill is identical to House Bill 1514, which was previously signed by the Governor Northam.
House Bill 145: Will require the Department of Education to develop model policies for elementary and secondary schools on how to address common issues involving transgender students, using evidence-based information and best practices.
House Bill 246: Will establish transparent policies for how police departments should use body-worn cameras and maintain and store records from those cameras.
House Bill 276: Current law requires the reporting of hate crimes to the State Police and this bill expands the definition of a hate crime to include criminal acts based on ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identification, and disability. This bill incorporates House Bill 1058.
House Bill 696: Allows localities to ban discrimination in housing, employment, public accommodations, credit, or education based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
House Bill 923: repeals a state law that allowed police to arrest and jail an individual declared a “habitual drunkard” by a court if that person possesses alcohol or is publicly intoxicated. The law was declared unconstitutional last year in a federal appeals court ruling.
Senate Bill 264: Certified registered nurse anesthetists; prescriptive authority. This bill is identical to House Bill 1059.
Senate Bill 341: Construction management contracts; use by local public bodies. This bill is identical to House Bill 890.
Senate Bill 782: Undergrounding electric transmission lines; pilot program. This bill is identical to House Bill 576.
Senate Bill 897: Public institutions of higher education; governing boards; educational programs.
House Bill 60: Substitute judges; powers and duties; entry of a final order.
House Bill 100: Voir dire examination of persons called as jurors; criminal case.
House Bill 168: Town of Brodnax; amending charter, reduces number of town councilmen.
House Bill 171: Town of Bluefield; amending charter, relating to town council, mayor, and town powers.
House Bill 176: Property Owners’ Association Act and Virginia Condominium Act; contract disclosure statement; extension of right of cancellation. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 672.
House Bill 245: Fornication; repeal.
House Bill 345: Town of Scottsville; amending charter, staggered elections for town council and other officers.
House Bill 441: Town of Middleburg; amending charter, clarification of powers and duties of mayor, council, etc.
House Bill 464: City of Virginia Beach; amending charter, council members.
House Bill 576: Undergrounding electric transmission lines; pilot program. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 782.
House Bill 611: Public institutions of higher education; governing boards; educational programs.
House Bill 629: Town of Blacksburg; amending charter, public hearings.
House Bill 663: Circumvention of ignition interlock systems; venue.
House Bill 670: Uniform Statewide Building Code and Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code; proposal for changes to the Codes to address active shooters or hostile threats. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 333.
House Bill 726: Comprehensive plan; adoption or disapproval by governing body.
House Bill 738: Presiding officer of county board of supervisors; terminology.
House Bill 749: City of Norfolk; amending charter, employees of officers, vagrants.
House Bill 780: Returns of service; acceptance of copies of proofs of service.
House Bill 834: Order of publication; electronic notice.
House Bill 846: Town of Elkton; amending charter, town boundaries, council meetings.
House Bill 875: Local ordinance on grass cutting.
House Bill 880: Protective orders; motions to dissolve filed by petitioner; ex parte hearing and issuance of order.
House Bill 890: Construction management or design-build contracts; use by local public bodies. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 341.
House Bill 929: Subdivision plats; certain approved final plats shall remain valid indefinitely, etc.
House Bill 938: Relocation or expansion of courthouse.
House Bill 998: Adoption of flood plain ordinances.
House Bill 1044: Unauthorized use of electronic tracking device; increases penalty.
House Bill 1064: City of Richmond; amending charter, residency of council members.
House Bill 1071: Profane swearing in public; removes the crime from Code. This bill incorporates House Bill 132.
House Bill 1076: Carrying concealed weapons; sling bow.
House Bill 1213: Authority of local government employees to issue summonses for misdemeanor violations of local ordinances.
House Bill 1232: Vacant building registration; Town of Timberville.
House Bill 1233: Town of Dayton; amending charter, organizational and technical changes.
House Bill 1267: Land bank entities; planning district commissions.
House Bill 1369: Land bank entities; conflict of interests.
House Bill 1565: Town of Blackstone; amending charter, advisory referendums.
House Bill 1585: Discounted water and sewer fees; Town of Altavista.
