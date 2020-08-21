Boydton Library hosts new "Strong Men and Women in Virginia History" exhibit

The "Strong Men and Women in Virginia History Exhibition" will be on display at the Boydton Public Library located at 1294 Jefferson Ave. Boydton, VA
from 8/19/20 - 9/25/20. Please call 434-738-6580 for more information.
The Library of Virginia and Dominion Energy honor distinguished Virginians, past and present, as Strong Men & Women in Virginia History for their important contributions to the state, the nation, or their professions. People of African descent have been a part of Virginia— and America’s— story since European colonization of the North American continent began. These men and women offer powerful examples of individuals who refused to be defined by their circumstances. Their biographies are a testament to the determination and perseverance displayed by extraordinary people during challenging times. These individuals demonstrate how African Americans have actively campaigned through education and advocacy for better lives for themselves and all Americans.
