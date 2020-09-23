Boydton Native receives Retirement Resolution

“Whereas, The Board of Trustees of The University of Alabama wishes to recognize Bertha “Bert” L. Ragsdale on the occasion of her retirement as Administrative Associate to the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration; and
Whereas, Bert Ragsdale has served The University of Alabama and The University of Alabama System in an exemplary fashion throughout her remarkable 25-year combined tenure, which has been a time of exponential growth and increased national stature for our System, the campuses and UAB Health System; and
Whereas, Bert began her career at The University of Alabama on February 9, 1995. During her time on campus she served in administrative support roles in the President’s Office and the Divisions of Community Affairs and Financial Affairs, providing excellent support for numerous administrators. She joined The University of Alabama System Office of Finance and Administration in November 2006, serving as the Administrative Associate for C. Ray Hayes and Dr. Dana S. Keith in their roles as Vice Chancellors until her retirement July 31, 2020; and
Whereas, in addition to the designated responsibilities of her positions, Bert has been a quintessential team player, always ready to assist her colleagues throughout the System and beyond with special projects, research assignments, and logistical support for events of all kinds; and
Whereas, a native of Boydton, Virginia and the daughter of the late James Luther Walker, Sr. and Flossie Bell Hill Walker, Bert graduated from Park View Senior High School and later from Norfolk State University. Bert married Herbert Ragsdale, Sr. on January 2, 1975. Bert was a devoted military spouse, moving frequently with her husband, who served as a Major in the United States Army. Upon their retirement from the military in 1994. Bert and her family moved to Alabama where she soon joined The University of Alabama staff; and
Whereas, it is fitting that this Resolution of Appreciation honoring Bert Ragsdale be included in the official minutes of the September 2020 meeting of the Board of Trustees;
Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Board of Trustees of The University of Alabama that we thank Bert Ragsdale for a distinguished career of service and wish her many happy and well-deserved retirement years.
Be it further resolved that a copy of this Resolution be spread upon the permanent minutes of this Board and be presented to Bert to share with her husband and their sons, Herbert Ragsdale, Jr. and Roderick Ragsdale, and their families.”
