Clarksville receives $10,000 grant from Virginia Tourism Corporation

Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce has received $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant Program, a new grant made available to Virginia’s Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) across the Commonwealth that have been heavily impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic to fund recovery marketing initiatives. $866,504 in marketing grant funds were awarded to 90 Destination Marketing Organizations as part of the DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant program.
CLCCOC will use the VTC WanderLove grant funds to continue to drive people to our area. We have already started by implementing the WanderLove logo in our commercials that started airing early July in Raleigh & Norfolk areas. We are also are placing ads in magazines, digital, and local media outlets. Also, something collectively we have done as a county is partnered with the South Hill, Chase City towns & chamber offices & with Mecklenburg County Tourism to invest in the new everWandr program. Now, Tourists can pre-plan their trip to our area by accessing the Plan your Trip widget from our website.
When you go on a trip many like to send postcards of their travels. So, Clarksville will have WanderLove postcards throughout town for visitors to fill out to tell us about their trip here. They can turn it in at the drop boxes and will be registered to win $200 in Chamber cash which will be given away at our Holiday Open House in November. We will also have a photo booth set up at our future events so people can take pictures and share them on their social media.
I am so excited to be awarded this grant for Clarksville. Applying for grants has been out of my wheelhouse and beyond what I ever thought I could do. With a little encouragement, I applied and was granted $10,000.00. I am so excited for Clarksville, with everything that is going on in 2020 we need to drive income to our area and tourism is the fastest way to infuse money into our local economy.
I want to personally thank Lauren Jones, for assisting me in this effort.
Clarksville has so many amenities to offer those who want to take a road trip whether it’s for the day, weekend, or a week. We know you will LOVE it here!!
As Virginia begins reopening, there is a lot of pent-up demand for leisure travel and people are seeking safe, close-to-home destinations that allow for social distancing and access to open spaces. With this in mind, the WanderLove campaign provides travel inspiration for road trips, outdoor recreation, hidden gems, small towns, and Virginia’s signature LOVEworks program.
“Virginia tourism is a critical sector of our economy and has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Getting travelers back on the road and spending money in our cities and towns is one of the fastest ways to inject dollars back into our economy and our communities. The Virginia Tourism Corporation’s DMO WanderLove Recovery Grants give localities the ability to market their destination as safe and welcoming when visitors are ready to resume travel.”
Tourism is one of the Commonwealth’s largest economic engines, with visitors to Mecklenburg County spending more than $144.4 million in 2018, supporting 1,431 work opportunities and contributing $4.2 million in local and state tax revenue. The tourism and hospitality industries have also been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses. A revived tourism economy can help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into Virginia communities.
The Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization representing the interests of member companies throughout the Lake Country Area. Its mission is to enhance small-town atmosphere while promoting economic growth without compromising our natural resources.
Our Mission: To enhance small-town atmosphere while promoting economic growth without compromising our natural resources
About Virginia Tourism Corporation
Virginia Tourism Corporation is the state agency charged with marketing the Commonwealth as a premier travel and film destination. In 2018, visitors to Virginia spent $26 billion, which supported 234,000 work opportunities and contributed $1.8 billion in state and local taxes. In 2019, Virginia is for Lovers celebrates its 50th anniversary. To learn more, visit virginia.org
