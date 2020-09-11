Virginia Museum of History & Culture Presents First Live Gallery Walk

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) is very pleased to invite all Virginians to join the VMHC Education Team on the first live gallery walk. This 30-minute highlight tour of the museum galleries will take place tomorrow morning at 10:00am on the VMHC Education page and YouTube Channel. This tour will focus on highlights from the Story of Virginia exhibit. These live tours will take place on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month, with topics announced ahead of time, and no registration required so all may login to watch live. For more details on streaming this tour live, please visit www.virginiahistory.org/athome.
And with all Richmond area students back to school, whether fully online or hybrid with onsite and online learning, the museum would like to remind all that it has expanded online digital education resources for students and educators. These resources can be accessed through the VMHC website:
VIRTUAL TOURS: 360-Degree Views
- Story of Virginia Exhibit – 360 Tour available, pairs with the Story of Virginia Digital Timeline and Story of Virginia Online Exhibition Narrative
- Agents of Change Exhibit – 360 Tour available with embedded artifact information
- Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality - 360 Tour available with embedded artifact information
- Landscapes of Virginia - 360 Tour available with embedded artifact information
- All four of these virtual tours have associated activity worksheets
HISTORY CONNECTS WEBINARS: Live and Recorded Options
- Paid & Free Live Distance Learning Programs – Free webinars will be posted as calendar events; paid programs can be booked online from our catalog or by contacting hfenner@virginiahistory.org
- Recorded Options – New Paid On-Demand Video Access for Primary Source of the Month videos & worksheets; a selection of FREE Previously Recorded Webinars will remain on the site
STUDENT/CLASSROOM RESOURCES: Lesson Ideas & Primary Source Materials
- Learning Resource from the VMHC website: Museum of You, You Be the Curator, Teaching with Photographs, Linking to Our Past
- Primary Sources & Videos from the VMHC website: The Story of Virginia Digital Timeline, Educational Videos, Notable Dates in History, Virginia History Explorer
The VMHC Education Team is gathering resources and primary source material that educators and parents can use to bring history to life and allow students to engage in primary source analysis. These VMHC primary source materials and worksheets will enhance lesson plans and will be useful to students, teachers and homeschool educators; including those who are new to homeschooling. Parents, educators and students can contact the VMHC Education team at education@virginiahistory.org with questions. And please visit VirginiaHistory.org/Learn to see all of the museum’s education resources.
