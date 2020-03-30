As of Sunday, March 29 a fourth case of COVID-19 has been found in Mecklenburg County. The patient is a woman in her 40s who had direct contact with someone else that had the virus. She is currently isolating at home to help control the spread of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control has mentioned that most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
· Stay home when you are sick.
· Avoid contact with sick people.
· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
· If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
· Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public.
· Avoid crowds of more than ten people.
Today, 890 cases have been confirmed in the state of Virginia. Of that number, 22 affected individuals have died. A full up-to-date map of the latest number of cases by county can be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website. The most affected counties include Alexandria County with 25 cases, Arlington County with 84 cases, Fairfax County with 187 cases, Henrico County with 40 cases, James City with 70 cases, Loudoun County with 61 cases, Prince William County with 72 cases and Virginia Beach with 49 cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.