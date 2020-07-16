In the Board of Supervisors meeting held on Monday, the board reported that Mecklenburg County was up to 262 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The number includes 29 deaths, 210 recoveries, and 23 active cases. As of Thursday morning, July 16, that number is now up to 269 confirmed cases.
The Chase City town council was proud to report that Chase City Health and Rehab, which had previously had an outbreak of the virus, is officially COVID free! On July 8th and 9th, residents of Mecklenburg County put on a parade of sorts for the residents and their families where they drove by the windows of the center in their vehicles to greet residents of the facility.
Virginia has seen a small rise in the number of positive cases reported daily since June 15. Currently, Virginia has confirmed 74,431 cases of the virus which have led to 7,020 hospitalizations and 2,007 deaths. According to Virginia’s statistics, 30-39 year olds have been the largest age group to test positive, followed closely by 20-29 year olds.
The Southside Health District, made up of Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg Counties, has had seven total outbreaks of the virus. While the Virginia Department of Health’s website does not name the sources of the outbreaks, they do show the type of places that have been impacted. In the Southside Health District, three outbreaks have taken place in long-term care facilities—two were confirmed as Sentara Meadowview Terrace and Chase City Health and Rehab—, two in correctional facilities, one in a congregate setting and the last one in healthcare facility. There have been 215 confirmed cases linked to outbreaks in the Southside Health District, as well as 76 healthcare worker cases linked to outbreaks.
Virginia moved onto Phase 3 of the re-opening plan on July 1. Phase 3 encourages individuals to continue with ‘safer at home’ practices whenever possible, including teleworking. Businesses will still need to adhere to social distancing practices for customers, and Governor Northam has encouraged that everyone stick with wearing facial coverings while in public.
Social gathering maximums have increased from 50 people to 250 people, and non-essential businesses such as restaurants no longer have a cap limit. Outdoor venues are able to open at 50% capacity with a cap of 1,000 people, and gyms have been allowed to open at 75% capacity. In preparation for warmer temperatures, swimming pools will be allowed to offer 75% capacity as well while adhering to physical distancing guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.