Denise Hight, Executive Director for USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Mecklenburg County today reminded farmers, and other agricultural producers that they have until August 1, 2020, to nominate eligible candidates to serve on the Mecklenburg County FSA Committee.
“The Mecklenburg County Committee delivers USDA programs in Mecklenburg County, which is an important aspect of our service to agriculture,” said Hight. “I encourage all producers to get involved by nominating eligible candidates to serve on county committees.”
To be eligible to serve on an FSA county committee, a person must participate or cooperate in a program administered by FSA, be eligible to vote in a county committee election, and reside in the local administrative area (LAA) in which the person is a candidate. The local administrative area conducting the election this year is LAA 2.
LAA 2 consists of Buckhorn, Chase City, and eastern part of Boydton districts.
Producers may also nominate themselves and organizations representing a minority and women may also nominate candidates. To become a nominee, eligible individuals must sign form FSA-669A. The form and other valuable information about FSA county committee elections are available online at: http://www.fsa.usda.gov/elections ; click on News & Events, then County Committee Elections. Nomination forms for the 2020 election must be postmarked or received in the Boydton USDA Service Center at 1028 Madison Street by close of business on August 01, 2020.
FSA county committee members make decisions on disaster and conservation programs, emergency programs, commodity price support loan programs and other important agricultural issues. Members serve three-year terms. FSA will mail ballots to producers beginning November 02, 2020. The voted ballots are due back to the Boydton USDA Service Center either via mail or in person by December 07, 2020. Newly elected committee members and alternates take office January 01, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.