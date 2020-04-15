By unanimous vote on Monday morning the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of several resolutions declaring that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a state of Emergency exists in the county.
As of Monday morning, 57 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed within the county. Statewide on Monday,
Due to social distancing requirements throughout the Commonwealth, the meeting was not open to the general public but was live streamed on Youtube. Notices posted last week urged citizens with business before the body to send their questions or comments to the group through mail or electronic media.
Supervisors observed the social distancing requirements, keeping an empty seat between members.
“It is pretty obvious we’re dealing with unusual circumstances,” said Chairman Glenn Barbour, “but we will be conducting business as usual.”
Getting underway, the Supervisors took up the matter of the COVID-19 emergency, unanimously voting to adopt a Declaration of Local Emergency and the assorted requirements to make it official and allowing the government to meet through electronic means for up to six months instead of requiring physical meetings.
Jon Taylor, Emergency Services Coordinator for Mecklenburg County updated the Supervisors on what has been done by the county in regards to the virus outbreak.
Taylor told the group that Governor Northam had declared a state emergency on March 12, followed the following day by President Trump declaring a national emergency. The first case in Mecklenburg was identified on the week of the 21st and County Administrator Wayne Carter had declared an emergency in order to qualify for funding from FEMA due to the emergency.
Taylor told the group that his department had been holding conference calls with various department heads to acquire the personal emergency equipment needed, including face-masks and shields, gloves and similar equipment. Luckily, he said, most of the agencies involved had equipment left over from the H1N1 flu outbreak several years ago. Although much of it was considered “out of date,” the government has allowed the use of the equipment.
On the week of March 22, said Taylor, three more cases of COVID-19 were found in the county. His
department, he said, continued discussions with area police, fire and ems agencies and continued to search for supplies.
The following week, said Taylor, he was told that state supplies were limited and that it might be easier to find the needed supplies on the local level than trying to go through the state supply chain. He added that federal reserves were also in short supply. No one, he added, could have been prepared for the scope of demand for supplies on the scale seen in recent weeks.
The following week, said Taylor, the county set up alternating work schedules to both protect staff members and to keep the county working. Also, said Taylor, efforts continued to secure supplies and to handle the distribution of supplies to police, fire and ems workers.
The effort, he said, was designed to keep all of the agencies supplied at a certain level and to insure that agencies with the most number of calls having what they need. “We’re trying,” he said, “most effectively use what we have.”
Taylor took time to thank the businesses, establishments and agencies that have stepped forward to help supply the county agencies.
Finally, Taylor told the group that recent models have suggested that Mecklenburg’s peak for the virus is expected on or around the week of April 20.
“We expect that to move around,” said Taylor. “Just like with weather predicting, the closer you get to it the easier it is to predict.”
Asked if he had any number of the people who have recovered locally from the virus, Taylor replied that the Health Department has not provided those figures. One Supervisor pointed out that those figures should also be released along with the number of those infected. Taylor replied that the figure is not tracked. “They don’t have any way,” replied Taylor.
In other matters, the Supervisors discussed an amendment to the bond issue for the new school complex.
“After the stock market shift, the government started buying paper on the bond market,” said County Administrator Wayne Carter. That, he added, has resulted in fluctuation in the market. As each point of interest is worth $350,000 to the county. Since the interest rate is now edging back into the range expected, Carter suggested that the Board lock in the interest rate at the current 4.11 rate.
On a motion by Supervisor Jim Jennings, the Board voted unanimously to proceed.
Also on Monday, the Supervisors voted unanimously to proceed with needed repairs and renovations for the old Bruce Library.
County Administrator Wayne Carter told the members that three proposals had been considered by staff and that the third proposal seemed the most cost-efficient way to proceed. Under the plan, a ramp will be built to meet needs of handicapped patrons. This will require the removal of boxwoods and trees as well as the construction of the ramp. Additionally, the building will be pained, a new heating and air-conditioning unit would be included and rewiring of the electrical system on the second floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.