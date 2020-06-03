Tri-County Gastroenterology, PC, the office of Dr Richard Allen, will be closing on July 31, 2020.
Patients needing assistance finding a new GI practice should seek a referral from their primary care giver. This keeps the lines of communication open between your regular care giver and whomever they chose to have you see for your future GI needs.
You may come by the office for a copy of your records. BUT NOTE THAT THE PRACTICE THAT REFERRED YOU ORIGINALLY WILL ALREADY HAVE THIS AS WE AUTOMATICALLY SEND COPIES OF ALL RECORDS BACK TO THE ORIGINAL REFERRAL SOURCE.
It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve you and I wish for you the best health moving forward.
