Gino’s Italian Restaurant located at 22 East Second Street in Chase City—beside the fire station—is a staple part of the community that has been in business since the summer of 1996. The Ghanems are proud community members that are always happy to offer Chase City warm Italian favorites like their signature pizzas and gyros.
Sahar Ghanem, or Mrs. Gino’s as she is titled on Facebook, says, “We came to Chase City in 1996; it was a little before school started, so maybe in the summer, around July or August. We opened—and we’re thankful that we’re still open 20 years later. My kids grew up here, and we love it here. We got to know the people here and we love them…When we first came there were not a lot of Italian restaurants; my husband opened the one in Clarksville…He got his brothers to open Roses Pizza in Boydton right after, well a couple of years after, us. We also opened another Gino’s in South Hill.” The family has found success in Mecklenburg County, which has allowed them to branch out and establish other locations in the community. Sahar’s daughter, Amira Ghanem, says her favorite part of the community is how people look out for one another.
When asked about future plans for reopening, Mrs. Ghanem stated, “We definitely will [open back up] but we’re not trying to rush right at this minute. We don’t have the capacity to take care of the business… Sometimes people rush to open and then there is an outbreak, and we cannot afford that.” She also stated that they originally wanted to offer delivery service, but have found that they are short of staff. Mrs. Ghanem said she would like to, “apologize that we cannot do delivery. We would like to, but we really don’t have enough help for that.”
As for cleaning practices, Gino’s has followed all CDC guidelines, being sure that workers wear gloves at all times in the restaurant. They have continued sanitizing everything from the plexiglass that they have hung in front of the counter to the counter and the doors as often as possible. Mrs. Ghanem said that they make certain to clean everything first thing in the mornings so they can start the day fresh.
Gino’s is currently open for take-out orders. Customers can contact them from 10:00a.m. to 10:00p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10:00a.m. to 11:00p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at (434) 372-4466. They currently have menus on both their Facebook page and their Yelp page for customers to view.
While Gino’s cannot open to the public right now due to restrictions, they have happily provided the community with several benches located in the Chase City Pocket Park right next to them.
